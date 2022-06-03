Entertainment

Discover The Princess, the perfect mix of a Disney princess and John Wick

Joey King stars in The Princess, an unusual and violent tale coming to Hulu next month

When one thinks of a classic fairy tale, one imagines the prince coming to rescue the princess and getting married happily. However, not all fairy tales have a happy ending. princess it takes everything that is known from the classic fairy tale stories and turns it on its head. the movie with R-rated and produced by 20th Century Studioshas Joey Kingknown for her roles as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act Y The Kissing Boothin the role of the titular princess.

The proposal of the film The Princess of Le Van Kietthe version of John Wick in princess

Accustomed to romantic productions for young adults, the American actress replaces her usual student clothes with a medieval princess dress. At least, that is until her white dress is stained with blood (probably from one of those who dared to confront her). Once that angle comes into the picture, the possibilities for The Princess’s fight scenes are pretty much in the style of John Wick and very little Disney.

“When a strong-willed, beautiful princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath to whom she is engaged, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle. The princess must protect her family and save her kingdom, as her spiteful and vengeful suitor seeks to seize her father’s throne.”

Directed by Le Van Kietthe film also stars Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko Y veronica. Joey is also an executive producer. The Princess will premiere on Hulu on July 1 in the United States, at Star+ in Latin America and in Disney+ under the brand Star in other territories like our country.

The Princess (2022) Trailer

