Discover the secret of Julia Roberts to stay radiant at 54

Years go by and Julia Roberts is still a “Pretty Woman”, just like the name of one of the movies that catapulted her to stardom in the complex world of Hollywood. His secret from her? a diet that lasts only three days known as “Lifting”, capable of erasing wrinkles and reducing the biological age of the organism.

Characteristics of the Lifting diet

The particularity of this food program is that it is allowed to eat all kinds of food under a 28-day nutritional plan that requires a strict diet for the next three days without interruption. In this way the actress still remains radiant at 54 years old.

The author of the dietary program is Dr. Nicholas Perricone, a nutritionist member of the American College of Nutrition, known for being one of the promoters of anti-aging nutrition through his best seller “The Promise of Perricone” and also a nutritional doctor of other celebrities such as the actress Gwyneth Paltrow and the actress and model of Cuban descent, Eva Mendes.

The purpose of the treatment is to revitalize the skin so that it looks smoother and brighter, thanks to the reduction of inflammation and cellular oxidation due to the properties of certain foods.

Actually, the program is not made to lose weight, but being detoxifying, it usually works by activating the metabolism and among other objectives of the Lifting diet is to restore a healthy appearance to the skin and increase energy levels.

Four types of key nutrients

1) High-quality protein: Fish, salmon, egg, turkey, tofu, almonds and quinoa.

2) Complex carbohydrates and fiber: Oatmeal, onion and olive oil.

3) Essential Fatty Acids: Sunflower, pistachio and chia seeds and natural oils.

4) Vitamins and antioxidants: Raspberries, strawberries, broccoli and spinach.

What not to consume in the lifting diet?

Sugar, soft drinks, excess coffee, tobacco and alcohol.