Discover the simple method to understand if someone has read your conversations on WhatsApp

Keep your WhatsApp conversations safe: here’s how to find out, if someone has accessed your history without your permission.

We know very well how much technology has radically marked our lives. By now the use of the latest generation smartphones have become real portable PCs.

And thanks to some particular applications, such as the most famous WhatsApp, we will have the ability to text in real time, even those who are not close to us. A perfect way to have your loved ones as close as possible. And it is with them that we exchange an infinite number of messages, which are stored in our devices in the form of real conversations. So far everything is ok, if it were not, that there will always be someone, who in one way or another, will always want to meddle in your affairs and to do so, will use a small mistake of yours to have access to conversations.

Goodbye nosy! From today you will find out if anyone has accessed your conversations on WhatsApp

Exchanging messages via WhatsApp mistakenly makes us feel safe from the usual nosy people, who just can’t do their own business. On the other hand, always having your mobile phone with you, it will be really impossible for someone to read what you say to each other. Unfortunately this is not the case at all and especially if you use WhasApp web.

To use WhatsApp web or rather, to make the first access from a PC, you will be asked to frame the QR code just generated and that’s it. Unfortunately, once this step has been carried out, your account will be automatically stored on the PC, which for the next few times will not ask you for any identification data. In this way, it will be very easy for all meddlers to access your WhatsApp. But how do you know if someone has read your conversations? The transition is very simple.

Just go to the settings menu and click on the connected devices. In this way, all associated devices will be displayed, with their last access times. In this way, if you see access times that are not up to you, you will know that someone from the PC has been spying on your conversations. Immediately run for cover and then disconnect the PC from your account.