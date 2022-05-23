Discover the sound versatility of the clarinet

If you like to take on new challenges, an interesting purpose may be to learn to play an instrument. Many people who start in the musical practice decide on the clarinets due to its great versatility and its ease of learning, compared to other wind instruments such as the trumpet or the trombone.

With the clarinet you can go from the most pleasant and relaxing sounds to the strongest and most aggressive. Sounding its lowest and highest notes can reflect all kinds of feelings, which is why it is one of the most expressive wind instruments.

The clarinet has extraordinary power, but was usually relegated to the saxophone or piano. However, at the beginning of the 20th century, jazz gave it a leading role. From it you can get from the most classical sounds, as can be seen in two Mozart compositions for clarinet, to more contemporary music.

One of the most striking things about the solo works that Mozart composed, surely the most famous pieces, was made at a time when the clarinet was at an early stage of its development, since not even a hundred years had passed since its invention in 1690.

In this sense, the evolution of this instrument has been considerable and up to 13 different variants can be found depending on its size, shape or tuning, although the bass, soprano or alto clarinet are the most used. Depending on the desired register, some models are better than others.

Today, jupiter clarinets they are one of the musical instruments most valued by any clarinetist. This firm, which began to manufacture instruments in 1930, is a specialist in creating woodwind instruments, so much so that several of them, among which the clarinet stands out, have been awarded by the Musical Industry Awards organization.

In Musical Tommy, an Asturian company founded in 1970, has a wide and varied catalog of products from the music sector. They can advise you to acquire everything you need and launch you to take your first steps in music.

Celebrities who are passionate about the clarinet

Gloria Estefan and Nicki Minaj became interested in the clarinet. And it’s no wonder Ray Charles, nicknamed ‘the genius’, also played it. Inseparable from the piano, at a very young age he was attracted to blues and jazz, which made him captivated by the saxophone and clarinet, main instruments in these two musical genres.

One of the celebrities who is best known for his passion for the clarinet is Woody Allen. The film director plays him since his teens. Such is his fascination that his professional name was chosen as a tribute to one of his idols, the famous clarinettist Woody Hermann. Allen performs concerts with his New Orleans band and has even opened the San Sebastian International Jazz Festival.

Other film-related personalities such as Steven Spielberg, Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, Eva Longoria, Billy Crystal and Jim Carrey also know how to play the clarinet, in addition to former US President Bill Clinton. In our borders, Fernando Llorente, a former Athletic and Seville soccer player, knows how to play the clarinet perfectly.

As an interesting fact, the most famous clarinetists of the 19th century were from Seville. Two brothers, Manuel and Francisco Gómez, were part of the Queen’s Hall orchestra, the most important classical music concert hall in London at the time. In addition, Manuel ventured together with several musicians to form the London Symphony Orchestra, which took them on tours of the United States, Canada and different European countries.