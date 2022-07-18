The 13th anniversary of the last increase in the federal minimum wage in USAmarking the longest period without a raise since the base salary was created in 1938.

However, the current reference wage of $7.25 is not the same across the country, as states and local governments can set their own minimum wages. In the country, 30 states and the District of Columbia have adopted wages above the federal rate or tied their increases to inflation.

On the other hand, there are still 20 states, mostly in the South and Midwest, where the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is implemented as the state minimum wage.

Discover the states with the highest minimum wage and increase in the USA

On July 1, higher minimum wages came into force in several entities in the United States, like Connecticut, which increased to $14 an hour; Nevada, which increased the minimum from $9.75 to $10.50 an hour for workers without health coverage and from $8.75 to $9.50 an hour for those with insurance.

On the other hand, Oregon increased from $12.75 an hour to $13.50, while the District of Columbia increased the minimum wage from $15.20 to $16.10 an hour.

With the new changes in July, the ranking of the highest minimum wages has changed. We share the states with the highest minimum wages in the USA.

Thanks to the July 1 increase, the District of Columbia is now the region with the highest minimum wage in the entire United Statesdisplacing California to second place, since in the Golden State the minimum is $15 dollars per hour.

We share the 10 states with the highest minimum wages in the country: