discover the strange new fashion of Hollywood celebrities

The pandemic and the lockdown have changed many things, including fashion: work clothes have been replaced by training clothes, and pants are disappearing. And now it seems that too Blake Lively has joined this new trend of ‘waist without pants’.

Judging from his new Instagram Story, which you can find at the bottom of the article, Blake Lively has joined the new fashion of ‘no pants’, which expressly mentions in the post. She’s not the first celebrity to show off without pants in her private life photos shown on social media, and it’s unlikely she’ll be the last. In general, the new trend of ‘no pants’ started, like all things, almost as a joke, and mainly linked to corporate calls (as also shown in a scene from Locked Down, the film with Anne Hathaway).

Fashion has gotten to the point where a Snickers e even celebrities including Tom Holland came up with the idea of ​​being interviewed without pants. Then, at some point, it has become a way of life, when several Hollywood celebrities, such as Halle Berry, embraced the no-pants waist.

In recent days, Blake Lively has inflamed social media with a photo of his side b (without pants, in fact) published to sponsor Free Guy, the new film from husband Ryan Reynolds, and push fans to run to the cinema.

