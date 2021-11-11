Discover the TikTok gesture that saved a girl’s life

The incredible story of a girl who, in the United States, escaped a tragic fate thanks to a life-saving gesture learned on TikTok.

THE social I’m not just a cluster of glossy photos, gourmet dishes, hilarious videos and virtual squabbles. Sometimes, it happens that the digital platforms on which we spend most of our day, thumbing up and down until exhaustion, reveal themselves a source of salvationto. A young woman American girl is living proof.

The sudden disappearance of the sixteen year old

It had been days that the family had reported his disappearance, but all trace of her had been completely lost. This at least until November 4, the day when she is finally tracked down near London, Kentucky, aboard a silver Toyota. It was identified by another driver who had noticed a certain restlessness and upset in a young woman inside the aforementioned vehicle. Suspicious of the scene he had witnessed e alarmed above all by the gesture performed by the young woman with her hands, the man decides to call the police, to whom he tells of having noticed “a female passenger in the vehicle, making hand gestures”. These movements, in fact, are well known to users of social networks, especially of TikTok where they have been running for some time videos and illustrations of the so-called #SignalForHelp, a signal for help that is launched by moving the hands in a specific way.

The discovery thanks to the gesture of TikTok

After receiving the call, Laurel’s agents immediately took action to intercept the offending car and, together with the help of the hero-driver, managed to stop it, finally finding the missing girl. Driving the vehicle, a 61-year-old man who is currently accused of kidnapping. After being rescued, the 16-year-old said she traveled with the man through North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. From his testimonies it emerged that the choice to reproduce the gesture seen on TikTok was desired in the hope that someone finally heeded his call for help by calling 911.

From an idea of ​​the Canadian Women’s Foundation

The gesture in question was conceived and made viral on social media by the Canadian Women’s Foundation, the Canadian foundation of women who, following the abrupt increase in episodes of domestic violence recorded during the lockdown, he found it necessary to find one silent but effective solution with which the victims could ask for help. It is not uncommon that, while browsing TikTok, you come across video tutorials that teach how to reproduce movement, so you need to show the palm of the open hand, turn the thumb inwards and bend the remaining fingers downwards.

In short, even the much demonized social networks can sometimes prove to be a blessing.