discover the top remedy to rehydrate them quickly

Post herpes lips: we reveal an exceptional beauty secret to regenerate them in no time. They will recover their beautiful natural color and will no longer pull, because they will be perfectly hydrated.

Healthy and well-defined lips are a calling card for feminine sensuality. There are those who have a beautiful mouth even naturally and those who, on the other hand, have to resort to make-up to camouflage some small imperfection.

The skin of the lips is very sensitive and needs extra pampering, especially at certain times of the year. In summer, you need to use good protection to protect them from the harmful action of the sun’s rays. But one thing is certain: although you can have all the necessary attention, on returning from holidays we notice that the lips are drier, tight and tend to crack.

The one just described is the most common condition which then determines the onset of cold sores. A real torment for many women! With lips reduced in this state, it is practically impossible to put on a thread of lipstick. And, in truth, it is the right choice to make, to prevent the cosmetic from contributing to worsening the infection.

Unfortunately, cold sores do not go away in a few hours. Often, it can take several days! And anyway, even after healing, some aftermath remains, especially the feeling of extreme dryness. Let’s see together how to regenerate post herpes lips in a short time, especially by improving hydration.

Post herpes lips: the super moisturizing natural remedy

Lips post herpes: the infection passes but the dryness remains! That’s what a lot of women find. To solve the problem, the first thing that comes to mind is to apply a generous layer of lip balm. In fact it is not a bad idea but, sometimes, it is not enough.

When the lips are really very dry, we must resort to other solutions. The wisdom of grandmothers tells us about very effective natural remedies. In this article we want to focus on one in particular, with strong moisturizing properties.

Which? The moisturizing mask based on yogurt, honey and turmeric. Here is the original recipe to prepare it in a few steps. You need these ingredients: 1 tablespoon of white yogurt (cow’s milk or vegetable); 1 teaspoon of honey; 1 teaspoon of turmeric.

METHOD:

Put a spoonful of yogurt in a small bowl and start mixing, to remove any lumps that have formed in the package; Add the teaspoon of honey and mix well for a couple of minutes; Then, add the turmeric too, in the amount of a teaspoon. This spice, which is widely used in many tasty recipes, has strong moisturizing properties on the skin; Mix it with energy, always in the same direction and with circular movements. Stop only when you have obtained a preparation with a homogeneous and creamy consistency; Spread a generous layer of the mask over the lips and cover them with cling film. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. After the necessary time, wash with warm water.

Your beauty treatment is complete! Result: smoother and more hydrated lips, right from the first application. You can apply the mask 1-2 times a week, depending on how dry your lips are. If you have had herpes, it will take some time for them to regain their perfect hydration.

The strength of this mask is all in the ingredients! White yogurt has emollient properties, softens the skin and repairs the driest areas.

The second wild ingredient is honey, already appreciated in ancient times for its benefits. Considered as the ‘nectar of the gods’ already a thousand years before Christ, this natural ingredient has antibacterial, nourishing and antioxidant properties. In short, it is perfect for regenerating post herpes lips.

Finally there is turmeric, appreciated by many starred chefs for the preparation of gourmet dishes. This spice has many benefits for the skin: it counteracts wrinkles and loss of tone, soothes inflammation and irritation, soothes redness and itching and above all (and this is what interests us most) it is an excellent natural moisturizer.

In short, all good reasons to try this crazy mask, if your lips have just healed from herpes.

Be precise in your preparation, constant in your application and you will have visible results in no time, trust us.