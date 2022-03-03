Discover these 12 Switch gems now available on the eShop

Sponsored Content

in the eShop of switch we can find proposals for all audiences thanks to the fact that the unique characteristics of the console attract more and more development studios, who also find in the hybrid audience a segment of players interested in original, fresh and innovative experiences like the ones we recommend in this article.

Olli Olli World

The independent studio Roll7 has managed to create one of the best and most stimulating skate games that we can play today. Fine-tuned controls, challenging levels, addictive gameplay OlliOlli World expands the original formula with an expanded wonderful world, both in depth and in possibilities, giving us complete freedom to express ourselves with the skateboard and move freely through its beautiful settings, which now have an original artistic style. A complete must-have.

ziggurat 2

The Asturian studio Milkstone Studios has already released the definitive version of ziggurat 2 on Nintendo Switch, a superb first-person shooter that combine ranged weapons with special spells to deliver a frenetic action experience. We will have to enter three-dimensional dungeons full of enemies that will not make it easy for us to finish them off. Luckily we can get new weapons and skills, although we will have to be careful because we are facing a roguelite with procedural generation, so we can’t take anything for sure.

Welcome to Elk

Due to its graphic finish, it may seem that Welcome to Elk is a children’s game, but as soon as we delve into its original narrative proposal we find that it is a emotional and raw story told through original mini-games ranging from decorating balloons to form human faces to sewing up the gap in the forehead of a friend who had had too much to drink. It is a reflective experience that talks about many topics, all equally delicate, giving us an ending that leaves no room for indifference.

back bone

On back bone we become a detective in a dystopian version of Vancouver, Canada, even though we are not a human but a anthropomorphic raccoon. Does this change anything? Little, because society is still just as racist, sexist and classist as in real life. In this contextual framework we move to try to solve what could be the most important case in the professional life of Howard Lotor, protagonist of the game. Playably we are before a graphic adventure that gives a twist to the classic systems and introduces mechanics of stealth and 2D explorationideal to get deeply involved in a ruinous city drawn in a beautiful pixel art gentle.

Unforeseen Incidents

The charismatic drawing style of Unforeseen Incidents makes you look like a interactive graphic novela feeling that gains weight when we explore its mysterious story that begins with a dying woman who suddenly appears in our town and ends up leading to an investigation in which a woman makes an appearance. diabolical conspiracy and an unknown contagious disease that is spreading among the locals. All this narrated with witty dialogues and ingenious puzzles.

A Musical Story

As you can imagine by its name, A Musical Story it’s a rhythm-based music game that uses these mechanics to take us back to the 70s and tell us the story of Gabriel, a musician who relives his memories of that time while we press the buttons to the beat of the songs. There is a total of 26 songs, inspired by seventies psychedelic rock, which are combined with cinematic sequences in which a unique artistic style tells the emotional story of its protagonist. An independent experience that promises to make us part of an intimate story full of musical connections.

River City Girls Zero

River City Girls it’s a magnificent beat ’em up developed by WayForward and with the quality seal of Arc System Works. It was originally published in 2019, although it was actually a late sequel to a 1994 arcade game that was not released outside of Japan. Now that title has come remastered to Nintendo Switch under the name of River City Girls Zeroa re-release that not only includes the original game adapted and localized to Spanishbut also brings other improvements such as an intro anime and kinematics in the style sleeve.

Never Alone: ​​Arctic Collection

never alone is a peculiar side-perspective puzzle platform video game that was developed in collaboration with the Cook Inlet Tribal Council to tell the story of the iupiaq tribe, which is part of the Alaska Native community. Now this emotional video game has come to Nintendo Switch with a collection that not only includes the main story, but also also its expansion foxtales. Its developers have valued the hybrid for being an ideal platform for this rich cooperative experience, where we can also appreciate its fantastic setting anywhere.

Conan Chop Chop

Choose the hero you like the most and hold the sword well because it’s already here Conan Chop Chopa funny roguelike cooperative for up to four players Based on the legendary Conan the Barbarian franchise. The fantastic universe of this character takes the form of a two-dimensional action game to challenge us to clear dungeons of hordes of enemies and powerful final bosses, although if we die we will have to start from the beginning. That yes, every time we will be stronger thanks to the skills that we will unlock the options of weapon customization that we have at our disposal.

GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon

GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon represents the return of one of Konami’s classic sagas, and the way in which it has returned could not have been better: this game of action in two dimensions buy now touches roguelike to become one of the most attractive titles we have seen in this genre in recent years. We say this not only because of his charismatic artistic style, with a Japanese drawing inspired by the Ukiyo-ebut because of the challenging nature of their combat, especially when it comes to facing their original final bosses.

grapple-dog

Fancy a fun and challenging platformer? grapple-dog is your ideal game. It is an adorable 2D title that takes the best of the classics of the genre and tries to expand its borders with new forms of movement, especially based on the use of movement. hook available to the main dog, and a very enjoyable level design thanks to the refinement of its control scheme. We have six worlds to explore, with a total of 33 levelsand one adaptive difficulty to all audiences, becoming an ideal game to share with the little ones in the house.

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is the second chapter of this brilliant experiment directed by Yoko Tarōfather of the saga nier, although it has nothing to do with the first one at a narrative level, which allows us to play it independently without having tried the previous installment. It is a wonderful game of narrative role in which all its elements are presented through letters, taking full advantage of this premise to strengthen a unique language that is expressed to its ultimate consequences. It’s nice to see that proposals as original, fresh and surprising as these continue to have their place in the industry.