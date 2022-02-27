discover this complete exercise to tone your body

The kettlebell They are an excellent dance partner when playing sports. This kettlebell allows you to do a wide variety of exercises, but in this article we will focus on the turkish uprising or Turkish get up. This is a very complete exercise that will allow you to tone various muscle groups, in addition to working on complementary aspects such as balance or body stability.

The fundamental point of this exercise is that each movement we make becomes a “complication” in which the force so that we do not fall, since it is created instabilitybut coordination and stability will be key if we want to carry out this exercise successfully.

How to perform the Turkish lift?

The steps to perform this exercise are:

First, we will lie on the ground face up. We will take the kettlebell with the right hand and raise the arm towards the ceiling, so that it is perpendicular to the ground. Next, we flex the same leg with which we lift the weight, which in this case will be the right one.

Next, we will separate the back from the ground until we are sitting on the ground. The arm that holds the kettlebell will continue to stretch upwards and the left arm will rest on the ground, thus functioning as a point of support. This movement has to be explosive, it should not be something that is done slowly.

Next, we will raise the hip and pick up the left leg to support the knee on the ground. We will separate the left arm from the ground, and the only thing that will remain is to stand up.

To return to the ground, you will have to perform the same process but in reverse. The points that you must be clear about is that the arm that holds the kettlebell must always be stretched upwards, so that your shoulders work, and your gaze must always be on the weight.

Benefits of the Turkish uprising

The Turkish lift exercise has many benefits. Some of the improvements achieved are:

Shoulder stability: the fact of keeping your arm always high while holding the kettlebell causes you to have to work to maintain your stability.

the fact of keeping your arm always high while holding the kettlebell causes you to have to work to maintain your stability. Hip and shoulder mobility: To do this exercise correctly, you must be able to move your shoulders and hips freely.

To do this exercise correctly, you must be able to move your shoulders and hips freely. Core stability and strength: By blocking the different positions and performing the different phases to get up with the kettlebell up, a lot of strength is required in the core, so it will make you work many muscles in the area.

By blocking the different positions and performing the different phases to get up with the kettlebell up, a lot of strength is required in the core, so it will make you work many muscles in the area. Balance and control: If there is something that you work with this exercise, that is without a doubt the balance. Throughout the process, strength is enhanced to counteract the lack of stability, so you will be able to improve it.

In general, it is an exercise with many benefits and in which you will work both the upper and lower trunks (remember that you should also force your legs in the process of getting up.





