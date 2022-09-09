Discover why eyelashes and their care are important for Spanish aesthetic medicine?

More than 10 years ago, Javier Anido, director of the Gaztambide clinic and the Anido Health Clinic claimed that a person could look up to 7 years younger just treating your eyebrows and eyelashes.

This famous phrase dr anido coincides in time with the introduction in Spain of a product intended for the growth of eyelashes that meant a before and after within the cosmetics sector. Leadered by Luz Marina Lopera, currently director and founder of Nost Cosmeticsthis revolution laid the foundations for a new perception of what eyelashes represent and convey on a woman’s face.

Over the years, this trend has become a fundamental part of the comprehensive approach to the look that the best aesthetic doctors and surgeons perform on their patients and represents “the icing on the cake” to complete their work, as stated by the Dra. Natalia Ribé, Andrologist, Aesthetic Doctor and director of the Natalia Ribé Institute in Barcelona.

The importance of the gaze, its 3600 approach and the commitment of the patient

“The eyes become the first element of beauty after the pandemic and are presented as the great informants of our age, feelings and values,” says Dr. Anido.

From the point of view of aesthetic medicine, the gaze must be approached in a multidisciplinary way, starting from a personalized diagnosis and betting on treatments that treat the periorbicular area from the inside to the outside.

Hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin, vitamins, specific peels, radiofrequency treatments, carboxytherapy… But to close the cycle of medically and locally treating the eye area with the appropriate procedures, Dr. Ribé affirms that “it is important to apply active ingredients and cosmetics suitable home topicals so that the patient can lengthen the result of the treatment”. And when it comes to the look, a good serum of eyelashes It is essential to ensure that the result is exceptional.

Lashes and your best ally

“Eyebrows and eyelashes are the frame of sight and constitute an important element of beauty, youth and health”, says Dr. Javier Anido.

In his comprehensive approach to the look, Dr. Anido introduces those cosmetics that improve the thickness, length and quality of eyelashes of their patients as an ideal complement to their proposal. “From the diagnosis, I face my patient in the mirror and involve him in the treatment process, otherwise for me, it is a failed medicine.”

Pioneer in introducing the first serum of eyelashes in their eye protocols, for Dr. Javier Anido, “the most important thing about this product is the active ingredient and its scientific evidence”.

“It is a mistake to try to save on these products because the results are not the same. When injecting a product, as when recommending cosmetics, I always propose those products that offer me the most satisfaction. The important thing is that they comply with what they say it does,” adds Dr. Anido.

Dr. Natalia Ribé recommends the serum of Nost Cosmetics because it represents the final success of your treatment and has scientific evidence, provides safety and efficacy.

“I love this product because it revitalizes, lengthens, enhances and improves our eyes, taking into account the active ingredients it has. It includes a natural preservative that prevents allergies, discomfort and does not use petrochemical active ingredients that can lead to side effects.”

Dr. Ribé highlights the importance of recommending this type of product by a expert professional who knows the characteristics of the patient’s skin and can advise him on active ingredients and products.

Put yourself in good hands and avoid disasters resulting from malpractice

For Dr. Javier Anido, “an aesthetic doctor must have a sense of proportion, harmony and beauty, of feeling, not just be a mere injector. Our goal as aesthetic doctors is for a person to be pleasing in the eyes of the rest”.

Criteria and professionalism is what allows a good aesthetic doctor to help the patient in the natural process of aging look and feel good about yourself.

For Dr. Ribé, in this lies the importance of putting oneself in the hands of experts when undergoing an aesthetic medical treatment: starting from a good diagnosis and recommend the proper treatment.

“There are impatient people who seek quick results, do not get good advice and go to the price”, Dr. Ribé tells us. This is where they appear side effects or disasters. The price must be accompanied by a good expertise, a professional who knows the anatomy of the area, the product and accompanies the patient throughout the procedure. When these factors do not go hand in hand, problems arise.

Whenever a treatment is carried out, side effects such as bruising, inflammation may arise, but they are associated side effects, reversible and transitory that accompany the treatment.

“The gaze area is anatomically very complex and you have to work on it very carefully to avoid mistakes that can lead to aesthetic problems and even blindness.” “When in doubt, abstention.”, says Dr. Ribé.

The Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine is very aware of unqualified professionals and encourages members to report those cases that do not follow professional ethics. “Today, everyone dares”, says Dr. Ribé.

With a work philosophy based on ethics, professionalism and passion, Dr. Ribé recommends that you report well Before undergoing a treatment, look for the professionals with the most experience in each area and seek advice. “A treatment in good hands, a good diagnosis, a good technique ends in a result that is usually very satisfactory”, she concludes.