Discover your ideal perfume, according to your age

the scent of a woman will vary according to age, since with the passage of time the skin will change. And during this transformation process, hormones and constancy of care influence, making the fragrances used in youth not be the same during longevity. In turn, aging affects how scents smell, so refreshing the colognes we wear as we go through the decades will be essential.

When a woman faces 20 years of age, you should opt for fresh and organic fragrances. And a fragrance suggested is organic rose scented, from Chloé. When women are in this age group, they want soft aromas of flowers. This taste is closely linked to childhood memories, and of course it serves to remember beautiful moments with a colony when time passes.

Ladies with 30 years of age make big changes in fashion, beauty and, of course, in the fragrance, which is why one with tangerine essence, from Sephora, is suggested. The years progress changes in the olfactory taste and there is a greater preference for citrus extracts such as tangerine. It can be said that innocence is abandoned through the colony.

The intensity is increasing and at 40 years a woman choose a fragrance strong and with personality In this context, one of the recommended fragrances is that of velvety jasmine, by Marc Jacobs. Containing freshly picked wild berries and vaporous white violets, the lady will feel empowered and confident.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, when the woman reaches 50 years of agelongevity is approaching and needs a fragrance daring and sexy that will make you remember the years lived. In this context, a Clarins cologne is suggested. Lifestyle greatly influences the choice and this colony is perfect for women who do not spend time at home and have already entered this wonderful decade.