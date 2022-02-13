discovered 5,000-year-old children’s grave

Archaeologists of the British Museum they now consider them as “Lovely remains” of three prehistoric children. Probably three siblings, laid with the care and love of a mother, all together, hand in hand, over 5000 years ago, in a tomb in Burton Agnes, Yorkshire village, England. A few years of age, consumed by life, for them the last maternal gesture to accompany them in death with their games that make special the kit consisting of a drum carved in a block of limestone, from a ball made of the same material and a bone stick to play it, or perhaps, according to other interpretations, a pin. Objects that could have extended the line of daily life into the realm of death.

They represent the prehistoric “treasure” of an extraordinary discovery that took place in 2015, during an excavation on a country estate near the village of Burton Agnes in East Yorkshire, about 320 kilometers from London, which remained top secret for studying the details, and revealed now from the British Museum which will consecrate it with an exhibition from 17 February entitled “The World of Stonehenge“. It was the scene that excited, almost moved, the archaeologists. When they opened the tomb, the spectacle was incredible: the drum had been placed in a spot next to the head of one of three children, the oldest, who protected the other two smaller ones who shook hands. Next to the drum and under the head of one of the younger children, the chalk ball and wand were also found.

The news spread by the local media has rebounded in international scientific newspapers. StileArte e ScienzeNotizie report that radiocarbon analyzes of the infantile remains date the burials between 3005 BC and 2890 BC We are at the time of the first interventions of the megalithic temple of Stonehenge, a site which is 384 kilometers from the place where the tomb was found. According to the British Museum it is the “most important discovery that took place in the United Kingdom, in the last century, as regards prehistory”. The exhibits echo the style, artistic mentality and culture of the afterlife similar to Stonehenge cults. A similar bone sphere and needle-sticks had also resurfaced near the monumental complex of Stonehenge.

But the London museum institution also boasts three other similar drums, discovered in 1889, also from the burial of a child, in a location 24 kilometers from Burton Agnes. They are now known as Folkton Drums, “the most famous and enigmatic ancient objects ever found in excavations in Great Britain”. As ArtNet reports, exhibition curator Neil Wilkin said, “Folkton drums have long remained a mystery to experts for over a century, but this new example is finally starting to give us answers. This is a truly remarkable discovery and is the most important prehistoric piece of art that has been found in Britain over the past 100 years. ‘