Discovered a black hole that erupts jets of plasma at the speed of light, and is a bit scary

Do you remember M87? The first and only black hole of which we have an image, or rather, of which we have a shadow image. Lately it’s been releasing jets of plasma that go at the speed of light.

This object which has 6.5 billion the mass of our Sun is located in the Virgo galaxy, 55 million light years from us. Recently a group of scientists has recreated a digital copy, a mega simulation to try to study its emissions and behaviors.

“Our theoretical model of M87’s electromagnetic emission and jet morphology matches surprisingly well with observations in radio, optical and infrared spectra,” said study lead author Alejandro Cruz-Osorio of the Institute of Theoretical Physics of Goethe University.

At the moment the data we have collected thanks to this digital model of the black hole has given us a precise enough idea to explain the incredible speed of these jets. Professor Cruz-Osorio explained it very precisely: “The supermassive black hole M87 is probably highly rotating and the plasma is strongly magnetized in the jet, accelerating the particles to scales of thousands of light years.”

The other fact that is astounding scientists is that the closer we study a real black hole, the more we find that Einstein’s predictions in his theory of general relativity were correct.

