Discovered a cosmic object never “observed” before inside the Milky Way

A cosmic object never observed before, a discovery that even the researchers did not want to believe. But the observation was correct and the work of a group of Australian scientists is now published in the journal Nature. It could be a magnetar, which is a neutron star characterized by very intense magnetic fields. Little studied cosmic objects. Scientists observed a kind of lighthouse that emits very intense flashes of radio waves at regular intervals or 18.8 minutes. All 4 thousand light years from us in the Milky Way. This anomalous cosmic source was identified by a group of astrophysicists from the International Research Center for Radio Astronomy of the Curtin University. in Australia. Which at first thought it was a mistake.

“This is a type of radio impulse never encountered so far,” Andrea Possenti, of the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) in Cagliari, told Ansa, commenting on the research. The anomalous impulses discovered by Australian researchers they are packets of radio waves, very intense and a few tens of seconds long, which are repeated at regular intervals of just over 18 minutes. “For decades – said Possenti – we have known and studied impulses similar to these, which we believe are produced by very compact stars known as pulsar. In general, though. pulsars emit much shorter and much faster pulses, lasting from a few milliseconds to seconds. A spring like the one described in Nature is something very different “.

Using the @mwatelescope, we've detected a surprising radio transient that repeats every 18 minutes!

The anomaly, according to the authors of the research, could demonstrate the existence of a subfamily of pulsars hitherto unknown, particularly slow, or be produced precisely by a magnetar. Curiously, the observed signal is very intense, yet it had so far escaped the detections. “This – noted Possenti – could be due to two reasons: one technical and one practiced: since the pulsars known to us have very rapid periods and impulses, all the instruments that look for these signals they focus on much shorter intervalsthe. Added to this is the problem of interference. Radio waves are widely used in human activities and therefore distinguishing an anomalous signal coming from the sky is actually very complicated “. The discovery of these new sources now opens up the possibility of hypothesizing new experiments and observation campaigns to hunt for these new cosmic objects.

The professor interviewed by Corriere della Sera Natasha Hurley-Walker, at the head of the team, appears enthusiastic: “No one had ever observed a radio source repeating itself in this way. The most similar discovery was made by scientist Hyman’s team in 2005 who had discovered the burster of the galactic center, an episode that produced five explosions 77 minutes apart. And then he fell silent. Unfortunately, even our source no longer produces radio waves. But the fact that it repeated so regularly (the same speed within a ten-thousandth of a second in the three months it was visible) means that it is very likely that it was a rotating object: a magnetar, with a magnetic field 10-1000 times larger. of a pulsar. Or a white dwarf. Of course, it could be something completely different! “

