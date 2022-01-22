Discovered a Moon identical to the Death Star, and under the surface there is something incredible

You remember in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope when Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca and Obi Wan Kenobi approach with the Millennium Falcon a strange moon that appeared mysteriously after the destruction of a planet. The four watch the dark sphere dodging chunks of rock whizzing through space until Obi Wan whispers one of his most iconic phrases: “That’s not a moon, it’s a space station.”

Obviously it was the Death Star, a gigantic spaceship station of the galactic empire. Think what the astronomers did when 3 years after the release of the film they observed for the first time Mimas, one of the 82 natural satellites of Saturn. It was the same as the Death Star of the saga (see here if you don’t believe it).

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Now a new analysis of this object has revealed another twist: it could host an internal ocean, just like the satellites Enceladus or Europa.

According to the models that emerged, the frozen shell of Mimas is between 24 and 31 kilometers thick, under which a global ocean moves. It also has a diameter of only 396 kilometers while for example the frozen shell of Enceladus varies between 5 and 35 kilometers, for a diameter of 513 kilometers.

“Because Mimas’ surface is rich in craters, we thought it was just a block of ice,” says Southwest Research Institute geophysicist Alyssa Rhoden.

“These kinds of objects, on the other hand, tend to fracture and show other signs of geological activity. We found that the surface of Mimas was deceiving us and our new understanding has greatly expanded the definition of a potentially habitable world in our Solar System.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io