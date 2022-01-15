Discovered a Moon where it shouldn’t be, and is bigger than Earth

Our solar system is full of moons. If you think about it, on 8 official planets, we have a disproportionate number of natural satellites. Only Jupiter has 79, Saturn has 82, Uranus 27. So, logically, our galaxy should be teeming with these celestial bodies, yet we have seen very few if not zero. We have only a few candidates that we are trying to confirm.

The first candidate is an object called Kepler-1625 bi, which is about 8,000 light-years away, the size and mass of Neptune.

In 2017, the second candidate for this arduous search arrived, an extrasolar satellite that is expected to orbit the planet Kepler-1708, which in turn is located near a star 5,500 light-years away from us. According to the data recorded so far it appears 2.6 times larger than the Earth and gaseous in nature.

“Astronomers have found more than 10,000 candidate exoplanets so far, but exolunas are much more challenging,” said Columbia University astronomer David Kipping, who also led the discovery of Kepler-1625 bi with his colleague Alex Teachey of Columbia.

“The first detections in any survey will generally be strange. The larger ones are simply easier to detect with our limited sensitivity.”

The problem with these two candidates is that they would be satellites of a gaseous nature, something very strange and unprecedented for us. Some astronomers even contest this data, saying it is not a satellite detection but just a drop in signal.

Exoplanets are so distant and difficult to see that getting to their moons will take more powerful technology and much more precise studies to confirm them.

