discovered a mysterious and new variant in the waters of the sewers of New York. The details »ILMETEO.it

Covid: discovery of a mysterious and new variant in the waters of the sewers of New York. The details

Discovery of a variant in the waters of the sewers of New YorkOne was discovered NEW VARIANT in the waters of the New York sewers. The news was reported by the New York Times and picked up by all the world media, including Il Corriere della Sera.

A team of researchers in the Big Apple’s wastewater has noticed something strange: in the samples they are viral fragments were detected endowed with a unique constellation of mutations, hitherto never found in human patients. They have been renamed cryptic bloodlines and have continued to manifest themselves, although, to date, there is no scientific evidence for the possibility that pose a risk to human health.

However, scholars question their genesis and provenance: some of them lean towards the explanation that the virus originated from people whose infections were not captured by the sequencing procedures, while others they suspect that they can come from animals, perhaps from mice. The researchers sampled the wastewater from 14 treatment plants in New York and focused on a section of the genethus arriving at the little pleasant discovery.

So, since last summer, scientists have been working with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at the United States Department of Agriculture. to look for signs of the covid in the blood and fecal samples of local rats, but, so far, they have not found anything. There is now concern that the virus may settle in an animal reservoir, where it can mutate and then be re-transmitted to humans. The research continues and getting to the truth as quickly as possible is indispensable at this point.