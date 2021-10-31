Discovered a “new hidden world” in the inner core of the Earth

For over half a century, the scientific community has held that the Earth’s inner core was a solid sphere of iron alloy tablet, surrounded by a liquid outer part. A new research, published in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, has completely changed the cards on the table: the heart of our planet would vary from hard metal to the semi-soft until the liquid. Basically, according to the researchers, the hard core may actually be a bit soft. “We are discovering a whole new hidden world,” commented Jessica Irving, a seismologist at the University of Bristol in England, who was not involved in the study.









Studies on the core of the Earth

Although for half a century it has been known that the interior of the Earth is not empty, yours nucleus it still remains unexplored directly due to the very high temperature and its pressure. The geophysicists, to understand it composition and nature, they rely on seismic waves generated by earthquakes.

Measuring these enormous vibrations, scientists are able to reconstruct an image of the inner workings of the planet in a way “similar to a CT scan of a person,” explained Irving. The waves come in two types: straight compression waves And wavy cut waves. Each wave can speed up, slow down or bounce as it crosses the ground.

The discovery about the “new world” inside the Earth

Research author Rhett Butler, a geophysicist at the Hawaii Institute of Geophysics and Planetology, said the discovery came about due to mismatched numbers. The scholar was observing how the seismic waves created by large earthquakes in five different locations travel through the terrestrial core to the exact opposite side of the globe. But the accounts didn’t add up: the shear waves of the earthquakes, which should have passed through a solid metal sphere, were instead deflected in some areas.

Butler knew that the math of seismic waves was correct, hence the hypothesis that the core structure it might be different from how it was previously described. Butler and his co-author found that the observed waves worked if, instead of being a solid ball, the nucleus had bags of liquid iron and “soft” semi-solid near its surface.

“We have seen that not only is it not soft everywhere – he said – but it has hard surfaces against molten or pasty iron. ”The research could potentially revolutionize our understanding of Earth’s magnetic field.

Other research has hypothesized instead that the Earth’s core could deform. Our planet still has many mysteries to unravel, recently it has also been discovered that the globe is slowing down and becoming lighter.