discovered a new symptom “limited to small areas” – Libero Quotidiano





In addition to the symptoms we already know, Omicron has a new one. Fever, cold, cough and sore throat are added strange rashes. According to some evidence cited by Messenger, patients who tested positive for the new Covid variant, reported some rashes on the hands, feet and elbows. An irritation that would be limited to small areaswhich is itchy and quite patchy.





The symptom can last several weeks, although it varies depending on the patient. Then there is another type of rash which is similar to urticaria. The latter is distinguished by the appearance of bubbles from the red ones cause itching. Those who have encountered this type of rash have also compared it to chilblains, typical of when an area of ​​the skin is continually exposed to cold and humid environments.





Basically, those who have been infected by Omicron can appear sore spots or bumps which have a purple or red color, rounded, “widespread above all on the toes, at the level of the sole in particular on the sides and on the heel”. Although Omicron is less dangerous than Delta, the new variant lives longer on the skin. Specifically, it has been observed that the virus can remain active for up to 21 hours on the skin and for 8 days on plastic.



