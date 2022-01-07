Discovered a new tree, scientists dedicate it to Leonardo DiCaprio

Uvariopsis dicaprio from Ebo forest is the first scientifically named tree in 2022

The study “Uvariopsis dicaprio (Annonaceae) a new tree species with notes on its pollination biology, and the Critically Endangered narrowly endemic plant species of the Ebo Forest, Cameroon “, published in PeerJ by a team of researchers from Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Université de Yaoundé, Herbier National du Cameroon and Université de Montpellier, presents the first “new” tree scientifically named in 2022: theUvariopsis dicaprio, named in honor of the Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, in these days again on the pages of newspapers around the world for his role in the film “Don’t Look Up”, Which denounces the blindness of capitalism and the world of information in the face of a planetary crisis that has the appearance of a comet that is about to destroy the Earth and which is an obvious metaphor for global warming.

It is a tropical tree of the ylang-ylang family, 4 meters high with large, shiny, bright yellow-green clusters of flowers that arise directly on the trunk. It was discovered in the Ebo forest in Cameroon by the study’s lead author, Lorna MacKinnon, of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Al Kew explain that “Scientists have chosen to name the new tree in honor of DiCaprio for having played an important role in the lobbying work through social media to revoke a logging concession for the precious Ebo forest in February 2020” .

In April 2020, more than 60 environmentalists had sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Cameroon which received enormous international attention thanks to the support expressed by the actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio. Despite this, at the end of July, the Cameroon government signed the decree giving the green light to deforestation.

Ebo Forest, one of the largest intact rainforests in Cameroon, is home to incredible wildlife, including the only population of chimpanzee species that uses twigs to fish for termites and stones to open nuts. It is also a forest that was previously relatively unknown to botanical science. Scientists at Kew documented the forest’s staggering variety of plant species and collected data to ask for it to be designated a Tropical Important Plant Area.

Eventually media pressure, data from Kew botanists and chimpanzee data led Cameroon President Paul Biya to revoke logging concessions in August 2020, giving hope that the forest’s many unique and threatened species would escape extinction. that they would otherwise have to face.

The study that documents the existence of the “new” tree is part of the project TIPAs (Tropical Important Plant Areas) of Kew’s Cameroon and Herbier National du Cameroon, supported by Players of People’s Postcode Lottery, which documented the incredible variety of plant species in the Ebo forest and collected data, supporting the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance which has been supporting the efforts of local communities to protect the forest.

Unfortunately, the study shows that theUvariopsis dicaprio just discovered and scientifically named it is already in critical danger of extinction, because “The forest habitat in which it is found remains unprotected, which means that there remain threats of deforestation and conversion of the habitat into plantations, and mining is a ‘further threat’.

In 2020, Kew scientists and their collaborators officially named more than 200 plants and fungi from around the world, including a pink Ebo Forest Lily, a wild tobacco plant that captures insects discovered in Australia, and an orchid with star-like flowers of Madagascar that can grow in the dark. British botanists point out that “Many of these new species are already extinct and many are threatened by deforestation, logging and drought, floods and fires caused by climate change.”

For example, of the 16 new orchid species discovered in Madagascar, 3 are thought to be extinct in the wild due to habitat destruction, one has disappeared due to clearing of forests to grow plants for geranium oil used in aromatherapy industry in Europe. The new Cape primrose species discovered in Katanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo, is at risk from copper mines.

Until a species has a scientific name, assessing its risk of extinction is almost impossible because it is very difficult to protect it.

Interviewed by BBC News, one of the study’s authors, Martin Cheek, head of the Africa & Madagascar team at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, concludes: ‘The 2021 Spectacular Discoveries List is another reminder that this is our last chance to find unknown species, name them and protect them before they become extinct. Out there, there are still thousands of plant species and possibly millions of fungal species that we are not aware of. The natural habitat in which they grow, in particular the forests, but also other habitats, is being destroyed more and more rapidly by us human beings without knowing what is there “.