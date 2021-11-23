discovered a new trick to get infinite money and cars

It just seems to the players of Forza Horizon 5 like to find all kinds of useful tools to unlock both luxury cars and credits without any particular effort.

A few hours after publication by Playground Games of a fix that fixes the glitch thanks to which many accumulated credits while remaining inactive, here comes another technique online. The latest gimmick of Forza Horizon 5 players is the unlock some car-related rewards, sell it and finally buy it back to get the same rewards again. Each car of the exclusive Microsoft allows the player to obtain experience points that can be spent in a special screen to obtain various types of rewards, among which the precious tickets for the rwheel of fortune. This means that, by exploiting this technique with cars worth 25,000 Credits, the expense will be amply amortized thanks to the prizes that can be received with the loot boxes, the content of which could be worth much more. It now remains to be seen whether or not the development team will decide to run for cover, perhaps preventing users from getting the same reward twice on a car.

