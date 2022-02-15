Discovered a potentially habitable planet

A ring of debris the size of the Moon was first observed in orbit in the habitable zone of a white dwarf star at the end of its life cycle: their presence could indicate the existence of a planet still invisible, on which it would be possible to find liquid water and therefore life. The discovery, published in the magazine Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Societyis due to an international research group led by University College London.

The study authors measured the light coming from the white dwarf WD1054-226, 117 light-years away in the Milky Wayusing the New Technology Telescope (NTT) of the Southern European Observatory (ESO), at the La Silla Observatory in Chile, and NASA’s Tess (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) space telescope.

With surprise the researchers found 65 clouds of debris that darken the star’s brightness every 23 minutes, orbiting them with great regularity. It was precisely this arrangement of the debris so ordered to suggest the presence of a hidden planet, which would hold the fragments in place thanks to its own gravitational attraction. Without this influence, in fact, the clouds of debris would be dispersed due to collisions, thus losing the exceptional punctuality observed in the passages in front of their star.

“This is the first time that celestial bodies of any kind have been observed in the habitable zone of a white dwarf“said Jay Farihi, head of the research group structures sighted are not solid and spherical, but irregular and dusty, a bit like cometsand are in an area that will remain habitable for at least another 1 billion years.

Even our Sun, in several billion years, will turn into a white dwarf, therefore the research “will allow us to glimpse a small piece of the future that awaits our Solar System”, adds Farihi. However the confirmation of the hypothetical mysterious planet will be very difficult and it can only happen indirectly: white dwarfs are very faint stars (much fainter than the Sun), so the only possibility for astronomers will be to compare computer models with further observations of the star and orbiting debris.