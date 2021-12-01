Tech

discovered a secret detail on the feet of the characters, the video – Nerd4.life

FromSoftware, especially when led by Hidetaka Miyazaki, has always shown to have great attention to detail, many of which are not even noticed by most players. Fortunately, there are people who notice and share these findings, such as Lance McDonald who noted a secret detail on the feet of the Elden Ring characters.

If you reach a waterfront area of ​​the Elden Ring and walk on the sand, the character leaves footprints. It’s nothing innovative, of course, but Lance McDonald has noticed that the footprints change if the character’s shoes are removed. Instead of seeing the sign of the boot worn, the footprint appears in the sand in a realistic way, with even the prints of the individual toes. You can watch the video evidence below, shared by McDonald.

It is one of those situational details which, as mentioned, many will not notice. Not only does it apply to a few specific types of terrain, but it requires the player to stop and look at their footprints. Most players will wear a full set and run across the map without looking at the marks left on the ground. Miyazaki, however, always wants to take care of every detail and also for this reason his games are remembered and praised. Elden Ring seems not to have lost this painstaking care.

Tell us, what do you think of this detail? Finally, here is our article dedicated to Elden Ring, we tried the network test well in advance: here’s what we think.

