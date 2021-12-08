Discovered a super-fast and super-light alien planet

It has a mass of about half that of the Earth and is the lightest of the approximately 5 thousand planets outside the Solar System discovered so far: it is called GJ 367 b, and it is also very fast because it revolves around its star in almost eight hours.

An exceptional discovery published in the magazine Science made possible by the help of a Tess space telescope (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) of NASA, whose data were analyzed by the international group headed by Kristine WF Lam and Szila ‘rd Csizmadia, of the German Space Agency’s Institute for Planetary Research (DLR).

Larger than Mars

With a diameter of just over 9,000 kilometers, the planet is barely larger than Mars, is rocky, very hot, and 31 light-years away. Its discovery is not a simple curiosity because it shows that it is possible to study even such small and light planets in detail. “It would appear similar to Mercury“Lam observes, and his discovery could be” a step forward in the search for a ‘second Earth’. “

It was possible to identify GJ 367 b with the most classic of observation methods, that of transits based on variations in brightness caused by the passage of the planet in front of its star. The latter belongs to the most widespread family of stars, that of red dwarfs, and its size is about half that of the Sun.