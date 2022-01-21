Discovered an egg-shaped planet, and for scientists it makes no sense

What do the Earth, Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, but also all the other exoplanets that are around the galaxy that we have managed to see have in common? Simple, they are spheres (spheres flattened at the poles to be precise). This is a feature that we have always taken for granted, we never thought we would find worlds with other shapes … and instead.

WASP-103b was discovered in 2014. It has the characteristics of our Jupiter but is twice as large. Lately with the Cheops mission of the European Space Agency we have been able to see it from much closer, discovering something really very strange: it is oval.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘The resistance of a material to deformation depends on its composition,’ says Susana Barros, lead author of the research, also via ESA. “For example, here on Earth we have the tides due to the moon and the sun but we can only see the tides in the oceans. The rocky part does not move much. By measuring how deformed the planet is we can tell how much of it is rocky, gaseous or composed. of water”.

“In principle we would expect a planet with 1.5 times the mass of Jupiter to be roughly the same size, so WASP-103b must be very inflated due to its star’s warming and possibly other mechanisms,” he explains. .

All the consequent theories will be made when we have more data and will certainly come of very useful thanks also to the help that the James Webb Telescope will give recently launched into space.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io