Discovered an oasis on Mars and it is as big as Holland

MOSCOW – There is an oasis on Mars, an area rich in water reserves as large as Holland and hidden in the great Valles Marineris canyon system, in the equatorial zone of the planet. It was discovered by the Tgo probe (Trace Gas Orbiter) of the ExoMars mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, opening up new scenarios for the supply of water for future missions to the Red Planet.

Thanks to the Frend instrument (Fine Resolution Epithermal Neutron Detector) of the Tgo probe, which maps the hydrogen in the first meter of Martian soil, “we can locate ‘oases’ rich in water that would not have been possible to identify otherwise with the previous instruments”, he explains. Igor Mitrofanov, head of the Frend instrument at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow.

Frend revealed an area with unusually large amounts of hydrogen in the colossal Valles Marineris canyon system: assuming that the hydrogen we see is bound in water molecules, about 40% of the near-surface material in this region appears to be to be water “. This is a much higher quantity than expected, as my colleague Alexey Malakhov points out. “It looks like permafrost regions on Earth, where water ice persists under dry ground due to consistently low temperatures.”

“This discovery is a surprising first step – comments Hakan Svedhem of ESA, former scientific head of Tgo – but we need further observations to know for sure what form of water we are dealing with”, or to understand if of ice or water chemically bound to minerals. “Regardless of the outcome, the discovery demonstrates the unrivaled capabilities of TGO instruments in allowing us to ‘see’ beneath the surface of Mars and reveals a large, not too deep and easily exploitable reservoir of water in this region.”