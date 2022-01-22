discovered black hole that is generating stars instead of swallowing them »Science News

The jets of gas produced by the black hole are contributing to the formation of new stars. For scientists, the discovery could help understand the early stages of primordial black hole formations.

A team of US researchers on Wednesday published a study in the journal Nature in which they claim to have discovered a black hole in the heart of a distant galaxy that is “creating” stars, instead of swallowing them. The data was obtained using the Hubble telescope. This galaxy, called Henize 2-10, has only one-tenth the number of stars in the Milky Way and is located 30 million light-years away in the southern constellation of the Compass. A decade ago, it sparked a debate among astronomers about whether dwarf galaxies harbored black holes proportional to supermassive giants found in the largest galaxies. “I knew from the start that something unusual and special was happening to the black hole Henize 2-10, and now Hubble has provided a very clear picture of the connection between the black hole and a nearby star-forming region 230 light-years away.“Said Amy Reines, professor of astrophysics at Montana State University (USA) and lead author of the study. In practice, the study showed how the small black hole in Henize 2-10 is connected by a gas cord in that star-producing region, which is in turn protected by a dense cocoon of gas. However, the flow of gas from the black hole is moving at around 1.6 million kilometers per hour and forcefully hits the cocoon of dense gas, causing it to rupture and freeing the newly born stars from within.

Space: black hole discovered that is generating stars instead of swallowing them

This is the opposite effect to that observed in larger galaxies, where the material falling towards the black hole is attracted by the surrounding magnetic fields and in part, instead of precipitating, due to particular gravitational interactions, is thrown back into plasma flows. that move at speeds close to that of light. These jets heat up far beyond their ability to cool and form stars. However, the gas ejected from the less massive black hole in Henize 2-10 is sufficiently compressed and has suitable temperatures to contribute to the formation of new stars with its jets of material. For astronomers, the discovery demonstrates how black holes in dwarf galaxies could have a similar function to black holes in the early universe when they were in their first phase of formation. “The era of the first black holes is not something we have been able to see, so we have long been wondering: where did they come from? Dwarf galaxies could retain some “traces” of the black hole seeding scenario which, otherwise, would be impossible to search for in time and space“, Concluded Reines.

Source:

https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2022/hubble-finds-a-black-hole-igniting-star-formation-in-a-dwarf-galaxy/