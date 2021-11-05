Discovered black holes that can erase the past and the future, which is a disturbing thread

Black holes are very strange and mysterious objects and they freak us out about it. In 2018, a team of mathematicians calculated that some of them, in an expanding Universe like ours, could press the reset button on their content history, effectively erasing the past and turning the future into a giant question mark. .

But what does it mean concretely? How would it work from an observer’s point of view?

yuanyuan yanGetty Images

Peter Hinz, a mathematician at Berkeley University, and his team were studying hypothetical charged, non-rotating objects called Reissner-Nordström-de Sitter black holes. In theory, this type of black hole would have a barrier called the Cauchy horizon. Beyond this limit there is no cause and effect within this warped landscape, but time and space are softly blurred in an infinite instant.

These objects in an expanding universe would be disconnected from their past and would have no particular future. Entering it would mean you could never go back, but you wouldn’t be crushed into a speck either. Yes I know, it is a bit complicated for our brains to imagine these events.

A physicist at the University of Lisbon tried to explain it thus: “Thinking of Schrödinger’s cat, we know that we can assign the probabilities that the cat is alive and dead. But if the cat were to fall within this particular event horizon, we couldn’t even calculate these probabilities. “

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io