Buried alive, three thousand years ago, albeit with all honors. A tragic fate that probably (according to the first hypotheses) involved a clan of Chinese warriors who lived over three thousand years ago, and which has its roots in a ritual of dramatic honors and pomp. With lots of richly decorated tombs, embellished by the presence of chariots and horses sacrificed, it seems, to support the funeral ceremony. An archaeological story that has been making the rounds in the scientific media in the last few hours. As LiveScience reports, we are in front of a monumental cemetery of 24 graves intercepted in China, in an archaeological site within the city of Anyang in Henan province, two and a half kilometers from the most famous Yinxu archaeological site, a Unesco world heritage site.

Discovered cemetery of 3,000-year-old warriors buried alive with horses: the surprise in China

THE FIRST DYNASTY

The unearthed remains belong to the Shang dynasty, which reigned between about 1600 BC and 1046 BC, and is considered by historians to be the first dynasty ever recorded in China. What has been found is that thehe practice of “ritual suicide” by servants or “voluntary sacrifice” to be buried alive at the funeral of their high-ranking masters was common in the Shang dynasty. “Systematic and large-scale human sacrifice functioned as a political and religious “spectacle” in the Shang dynasty“.

THE KITS

As the agency reports of Chinese government Xinhua printing, the dozens of burial pits found house war chariots, the remains of horses that probably pulled them, and warrior burials. The social role of warrior was interpreted for the special funerary equipment but also for the type of burial of the bodies. Men wore hats decorated with shell threads, while the foreheads of some horses were decorated with gold harness and bronze support.

THE MYSTERIOUS CLAN

Kong Deming, the director of the Institute for Cultural Relics and Archeology of the city of Anyang commented: “This is very rare among the ancient discoveries of Anyang, as it reflects the extraordinary status and power of the owner of the chariot“. But who were they? Archaeologists believe the ancient site was an important center of life for a Chinese clan called “Ce”. It would reveal it an inscription in Chinese characters: “The ‘Ce’ clan emblem appears on many of the bronzes found at the site, so we believe the clan was active in this areaKong explains.