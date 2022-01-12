Discovered Chinese Iron Man, the warrior in bionic armor from 2500 years ago

A’2500 year old “bionic” armor, as sophisticated as it is rare. There are only two other similar ones in the world, but with different dates. Wore it a Chinese warrior, who died when he was thirty. A sort of “Chinese Iron Man”, since the artifact was an authentic bulletproof suit, capable of protecting the body from assaults by blades, blows and various daggers. This is the most precious find, which made the eyes of archaeologists shine, re-emerged from a burial excavated in the necropolis by Yanghai, an archaeological site near the city of Turfan, on the edge of the Taklamakan desert, in the Northwest of the China. “It is a one-size-fits-all, lightweight and highly efficient defensive garment for soldiers in a mass army“explained lead researcher at the head of the excavation campaign Patrick Wertmann of the Institute of Asian and Oriental Studies at the University of Zurich.

The man was buried with his most precious possession, an armor made up of over five thousand scales of leather, intertwined and shaped in such a way “intricate that its design resembles the overlapping scales of a fish“. The news, disclosed by LiveScience, is gaining the attention of the international scientific media. The team, which is collaborating with the Eurasia Department of the German Archaeological Institute, he defined it “one of the earliest examples of bionics or inspiration from nature for human technology. In this case, the overlapping fish-like scales of skin strengthen the human skin for better defense against hits, stabs and shots“. Armor is a rare find. A similar model in leather flakes had been discovered in the ancient Egyptian tomb of King Tutankhamun. Another leather scale armor is now preserved in the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, and dates back to the 3rd century BC But its origin is still unknown.

The discovery is unique to China. “There are no other scale armor from this or an earlier period in China“, explain the archaeologists. “In eastern China, fragments of armor have been found, but of a different style“. Too “unique” to be Chinese? It seems so. The hypothesis is that this armor was not made in China. “SNeo-Assyrian military equipment from the 7th century BC appears, seen in the rock carvings. We suggest that this piece of leather scale armor was probably produced in the Neo-Assyrian Empire and possibly also in neighboring regions.“. Perhaps “one of the rare actual evidence of west-to-east technology transfer across the Eurasian continent during the first half of the first millennium BC“. What is sure is that the‘armor sported 5,444 small scales of leather and 140 larger scales, probably made of raw cowhide, which were arranged in horizontal rows and connected by leather laces that passed through the incisions.