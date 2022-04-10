Discovered how to diagnose breast cancer based on breast milk

Medical advances never end, as researchers have discovered a way to diagnose breast cancer based on breast milk.

Advances in the medical field never end, some researchers have found a way to diagnose breast cancer based on breast milk. In this way, new perspectives have been opened for both diagnosis and treatment of the disease. A recent study has opened a new door to scientific progress, a decidedly positive leap in the fight against cancer.

The news comes from Clarkson University in New York, United States, where doctors have identified some markers for the diagnosis of breast cancer. It is an early diagnosis based on the analysis of the breast milk and blood. Incredible news that will bring significant positive results for all women. But let’s find out more and how the researchers arrived at this milestone.

Breast cancer can now be diagnosed thanks to breast milk

Researchers have identified gods protein biomarkers, which are found in breast milk. These biomarkers are fragments of the DNA sequence, the cause of various diseases. Biomarkers present in breast milk can provide information regarding the risk of breast cancer. How do doctors manage to make an accurate diagnosis?

A simple blood draw and a breast milk sample, of a woman of any age, to understand if the subject is exposed to the risk of developing neoplasms. Mammography, until now, was the only way to understand the onset of a tumor. A recommended exam for all women, especially after the age of 40.

Using biomarkers, on the other hand, it is possible to diagnose a disease at any age, thanks precisely to the blood test and the breast milk test. Therefore, milk contains not only proteins, but also a significant amount of epithelial and immune cells. This allows you to monitor a woman’s condition from a young age, understand if she is predisposed to the disease, what risk she has and how she can improve and heal.

Thanks to the blood and milk tests, doctors collect a variety of information that until recently was more difficult to obtain. In this way, it is possible to know the state of health of each woman, regardless of age. A surprising discovery, definitely encouraging for the early diagnosis of the disease. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world, but this discovery, theoretically, could also open the doors for the diagnosis of other types of cancers. All that remains is to trust in science and medicine, a hope for everyone’s health.