Discovered something gigantic in the Milky Way, and we have to see it clearly

It has an affectionate name: “Maggie”, and it’s a huge strand of atomic hydrogen that’s 55,000 light-years away from us (practically on the other side of the galaxy). It is one of the largest structures ever seen in the Milky Way.

The research that led to this discovery was studying the formation of molecular clouds, the conversion of atomic hydrogen to molecular, and the magnetic field of the galaxy. The ultimate goal was to determine how the two most common isotopes of hydrogen converge to create dense clouds that eventually create new stars.

Getty ImagesGetty Images

“The position of this filament contributed to this success. We still don’t know exactly how it got there. But the filament extends about 1600 light-years below the plane of the Milky Way. The observations also allowed us to determine the velocity. of hydrogen gas. This allowed us to show that the velocities along the filament barely differ, “study author Jonas Syed said in a press release.

“However, many questions remain unanswered,” he added. “Further data, which we hope will provide us with further clues to the molecular gas fraction, are already waiting to be analyzed.” The launch of the new James Webb Space Telescope will be a key element in furthering these studies of the hidden structures that make up the universe.

