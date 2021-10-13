News

Discovered the killer of the Zodiac but he is already dead

He was one of the most dangerous serial killers in US history. On its history, films with famous actors have been made. Her identity, however, was unknown to everyone and she had always managed to get away with it. After more than 50 years from his crimes, the investigators finally managed to figure out who he was but by now it is too late. The so-called “Zodiac” killer is Gary Francis Poste who died in 2018. The discovery came from a team of investigators made up of 40 detectives, journalists and military intelligence officers. Case Breakers are called upon to find out that Post Office was the killer behind a 1966 murder in the California city of Riverside.

This crime had not been connected to him but thanks to the work of the investigators it was now possible to trace the common points with the other crimes committed between 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco area. The Case Breakers investigator theme has spent years evaluating evidence and photographic sources. In particular, what caught their attention was a scar on Poste’s forehead that corresponded to an identikit of Zodiac. Other clues were given by the letters sent by the killer and according to investigators the letters that made up his name had been removed. A way to “joke” with the investigators of the time. An anagram that could only be solved by knowing the killer’s full name.

Poste sent, in fact, letters in which there were riddles and code words to the editorial staff of the San Francisco Chronicle. Discovering this further trick that the serial killer used was a former army counterintelligence agent. “You had to know Gary’s full name to decipher these anagrams. I don’t think there is any other way anyone would have understood him.” Years later, however, the group managed to trace his identity and the news was given by Fox News.

Zodiac has committed five murders in San Francisco Bay and one in Riverside. He has always fascinated criminologists all over the world for the refined way in which he managed to escape the police. The most famous film dedicated to his history was called “Zodiac” and featured actors of the caliber of Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo. Despite his efforts, Poste will never serve his sentence and died three years ago unpunished for crimes that shocked the United States.

