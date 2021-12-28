discovering Abdou Diallo, Milan’s new goal for defense

Simon Kjaer’s serious injury, whose season has unfortunately already ended, will force Milan to return to the market to take on a new central defender in January. The names that circulate and that are associated with the Rossoneri are obviously many, the latest in chronological order is that of Abdou Diallo of PSG: the Devil has already initiated the first contacts with the French club, whose requests are currently considered too much high by the managers of via Aldo Rossi.

CAREER – But who is Abdou Diallo? Born in France on May 4, 1996 in Tours of Senegalese parents, capital of the Indre and Loire department in the Center-Val de Loire region, his football growth took place first at Tours FC and then at Monaco, with whom he made his debut in Ligue 1 on the 14th. December 2014 in a match against Olympique Marseille, entering the field in place of Bernardo Silva. In the summer of 2015, Diallo was loaned for a year in Belgium to Zulte Waregem, with whom he collected 35 appearances and also scored three goals. The following season he stayed at Monaco, but played very little and so in the summer of 2017 he moved outright to Mainz in Germany for 5 million euros. Here the Franco-Senegalese player has his explosion, enough to convince Borussia Dortmund to buy him for 28 million a year later. After a season in the yellow and black, in which he played 38 games in all (including one goal), PSG decided to bring him back to France, pouring around 32 million into the German club’s coffers. In two and a half years in Paris, Diallo has collected 72 appearances, of which 13 in the current season.

NATIONAL – Regarding his career in the national team, Diallo made the whole process of the French youth selections up to the Under 21, but then in 2021 he decided to represent Senegal, the country of origin of his parents, with whom he made his debut March 26 against the Republic of Congo (0-0). The PSG defender is now fixed in the Senegalese national team and has also been called up for the Africa Cup which will begin in a few days (from 9 January to 6 February in Cameroon).

FEATURES – Equipped with a great physique (he is 187 cm tall), Diallo is a defender with a great vision of the game and a decent speed and for this reason he can be used not only as a central, but also as a left-back. This season, for example, at PSG the coach Pochettino has deployed him above all in the wing, also because in the middle of the defense he starts behind Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Sergio Ramos in the hierarchies of the Argentine coach.

BEYOND FOOTBALL – In Diallo’s life, however, there is not only football: during the first lockdown, for example, the Franco-Senegalese player also wrote a book entitled “The kick-off of our dreams” (in French “Le coup d’envoi de nos rêves “) together with three other teammates at the time of the Monaco youth academy (Dylan Bahamboula, Anthony De Freitas and Lounisse Merzouk), in which the four tell about their training path to achieve their dream, that is to become great professional players (a feat that has been successful only in Diallo for now). But that’s not all: the four former teammates also have a podcast (“Balle au center”, or “Ball in the center”), in which former young soccer players who are currently doing other jobs are interviewed.

THE POINT ON THE NEGOTIATION – A real negotiation between Milan and PSG, at the moment, is not yet there, but there have been some preliminary contacts to understand the actual feasibility of the deal: for the French club, Diallo is not non-transferable and therefore has opened to his sale, but at the moment the request for 20 million euros is considered too high by the Rossoneri who would prefer a solution on loan with the right of redemption. The contacts between the parties will go on to see if there is room for opening a real negotiation. Milan is waiting and in the meantime is obviously also evaluating other defense profiles.