Discovering Iervolino, the man who saved Salernitana (and Serie A): from the Pegaso University to the purchase of Bfc Media | First page

right at the end of 2021 and a few minutes before the deadline of the ultimatum set for midnight on December 31st,. Whose image and reputation have been kept intact by the permanence in the category of the Campania club, which he gives– coinciding with the reopening of banking institutions – will officially change hands. The time to verify the payment of the 5% deposit due to convince the representatives of the Trust that managed the company of the truthfulness of the purchase proposal and then(photo Ansa)

ON THE SADDLE OF PEGASO – 43 years old, born in the province of Naples, is an entrepreneur who has linked his name and his successes mainly to the creation in 2006 of the Pegaso Telematic University, capable of expanding over time on the Italian territory with the opening of over 60 offices. In recent months, too, the time has come for him to change and mature the decision to diversify his activities, completely transferring his shares to the CVC fund for a total of 1 billion euros. And by diverting part of this proceeds into the acquisition of 51% of Bfc Media, a company engaged in the field of information, especially at the financial level. A new adventure begins for Iervolino, in the world of football: yesterday evening the trustees of Salernitana, Paolo Bertoli and Susanna Isgrò, sent the FIGC the communication of acceptance of the proposal of the new patron, who also provided the necessary guarantees. through the payment of the deposit of 500,000 euros.

THE FIRST WORDS – For the purchase of the Campania company an overall commitment of 10 million euros is envisaged, in addition to that of immediately introducing another twenty for current operations, part of which will be used for the January market. Iervolino also wanted to release his first words as owner: “I will do everything to try to save Salernitana in A. In each of my projects I have always put great enthusiasm and it will also happen in this football project. I am in love with Salerno, I want to build an osmotic relationship with the city. I built a fraternal relationship in Salerno with the lawyer Lello Ciccone, my great friend. I will focus on young people and on the growth of the club “.