Discovering Jennifer Aniston’s favorite facial, 52 years old

52 years brought gracefully, two ex-husbands with whom she remained friends (Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt), Jennifer Aniston she is an example of an independent, career and happy woman, at peace with her biological age. That said, ex Rachel’s Friends And very careful not to miss the treatments beauty slow age, of the ok aging series, but remaining the best version of itself. Among the facials to which the Californian actress (but also Demi Moore and Uma Thurman) never says no we find the JetPeel, a procedure also proposed by us in many medical spa and aesthetic medicine centers.

The facial Jennifer Aniston’s favorite, that’s what it’s all about

Is called JetPeel and is described as a non-invasive and highly effective high-tech rejuvenating method, ideal for all skin types, from impure to mature ones. “It uses a technique with an engineering DNA and, to be exact, it comes from aerospace research”, explains the doctor. Dvora Ancona, aesthetic doctor of the Dvora clinic in Milan. «Patented and approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), the technology made in Israel Jet Peel provides for the emission through special handpieces with 1 and 3 outputs of a bi-phase jet consisting of micro drops of saline and oxygen. The tiny droplets are emitted at the rate of 200 meters per second, resulting in the opening of micro channels and allowing the subsequent entry of beneficial and personalized cocktails based on vitamins, hyaluronic acid, amino acids, antioxidants. Thanks to the preliminary preparation of the skin with the two-phase jet these active ingredients are able to reach deep, with one transdermal delivery particularly effective. Painless (only a jet of cold water and steam is perceived), JetPeel promotes oxygenation of the skin and awakens the complexion, acting as an alternative to exfoliation with chemical peeling and exploiting the principle of cryo-toning ». And good Jennifer Aniston! Who, let’s remember, is also a fan of collagen-based supplements (adds them to morning coffee) and never leaves home without SPF 50.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Jennifer Aniston confesses love-hate relationship with “The Rachel” haircut

OMG! Jennifer Aniston also launches a beauty line, “LolaVie”