Discovering Silvan Hefti, Genoa’s new defensive arrow

The new ownership of Genoa finally has an impact on the market. After guiding the club and the team in this difficult first part of the season, 777 Partners lands its first entry market hit: it is about Silvan Hefti.

The defender of the Young Boys it will land in Genoa, on the rossoblù side, for about 5 million euros. A fair amount for a player, unknown to most, at least up to a month ago.

Silvan Hefti’s career: St. Gallen launches him among the “pros”

Silvan Hefti was born in Goldach, before moving on in 2009 to St. Gallen. The club in question can be defined as part of his football life: in this faction of Italian Switzerland he makes all the steps a footballer needs to change that dimension, which first welcomes you as a kid with high hopes to a footballer over and over . In 2015 comes the debut among the professionals: a sweet dream, but at the same time bitter for him, forced to succumb away in front of the most popular Basel for 2-1. His experience with the green-and-whites lasted five years, “seasoned” with 155 appearances and 4 goals. Sufficient for the fateful leap in quality, arrived in the ranks of the Young Boys.

The consecration in a big one: the experience at the Young Boys

His performance reliability gives him a further step towards the elite of Swiss football. Such is, in fact, the Young Boys, a team that has held the title of champion of Switzerland for four consecutive years. Arrived on 1 September 2020 for one and a half million euros, it immediately proved to be fundamental in the yellow and black tactical chessboard. It is enough to highlight one fact in particular: between last and the current year he has already accumulated 72 games, making 5 assists and 2 goals on the scoresheet.

One of these was scored in the current Champions League edition at Atalanta, in the pyrotechnic draw 3-3 in Bern. Accursed event and place for the Goddess, who there, in fact, threw away the hopes of qualifying for the round of 16 of the comperizione. A precedent that bodes well in view of his future in Italy.

The new Lichtsteiner

Equipped with great personality and determination, but above all with strong athletic skills, Hefti is able to play on both sides. The new rossoblù addition recalls an old acquaintance of our championship: let’s talk about Stephan Lichsteiner. Swiss like him, he only needs one thing: to be able to establish himself in the Italian top division, exactly as the former Lazio and Juventus player did. Just like Hefti intends to do, who arrived from Switzerland during the current season to save Genoa in a hurry.