discovering the incredible machines

2022 promises to be really full of releases, so much so that in the second half of February we will see the launch of two highly anticipated blockbusters such as Elder Ring (by the way, have you already taken a look at our rich proof of Elden Ring?) e Horizon: Forbidden West. To entice fans and at the same time help them to pass the anxious wait, a lot of new information on the Guerrilla Games title has recently been published on the PlayStation Blog, ranging from the engaging exploratory component to the renewed arsenal of Aloy, without disdaining the right space for the new ones. and incredible metal beasts that the second chapter will deploy on the field. We have therefore collected all the most succulent details on the product and we propose below a sumptuous feast based on Horizon: Forbidden West!

Make way for verticality

Compared by the guys at Guerrilla Games to an immense playground, the vast open-world of Horizon: Zero Dawn was and remains one of the most successful and appreciated elements of the original title (for all the details, jump into the review of Horizon: Zero Dawn), which is why the team of the sequel first tried to further elevate the performance, increase the level of dynamic interaction with the environment and guarantee the player even greater freedom.

To succeed in this feat, David McMullen (chief systems designer at Guerrilla) and his team have made sure that Aloy can for example climb freely on large stretches of rocky terrain, dive into the water and scan the seabed to escape the pursuers and admire the marine fauna, or perhaps ride a large number of mechanical beasts. As stated by McMullen, the free climbing system is one of the novelties of which the team is particularly proud: where in Horizon: Zero Dawn it was impossible to cross certain surfaces without the aid of tribal holds, in the Forbidden West our Aloy will have instead a sensational freedom of action and will be able to climb large sections of land that previously would have required alternative solutions or detours. Among other things, the aforementioned mechanics will be supported by the faculty of nimbly bypass a wide range of obstacles encountered along the way, so that these do not exceed the maximum dimensions and that there is the necessary space to realistically go around them in a hurry.

As revealed by the latest gameplay trailer for Horizon: Forbidden West, the warrior was also equipped with two precious tools such as the grappling hook and the alascudo, which precisely introduce new possibilities, both to the exploratory phases and to the inevitable battles with the Machines. The first is a handheld wrist device that Aloy can use for lock onto any surrounding element and spin around in the game scenario, so as to escape the dangers, reach raised ledges or dive with the alascudo to launch an attack from above.

In addition to exploring the verticality of landscapes, in fact, the grapple can be used to take flight with the second gadget and contemplate the wonderful Forbidden West from even dizzying heights, or perhaps to grab, move or destroy certain objects in the surroundings: for example Aloy can use it to make the hidden houses fall at the top, or maybe hook a grate and extend it to generate a passage.

No less interesting seemed to us the aforementioned alascudo, which at the end of a tiring climb can be used for comfortably return to the valley and avoid the otherwise tedious necessity of having to retrace back the same path taken during the climb. Two found, in our opinion, fanciful and brilliant, as we are convinced that they will entice users to mix old and new mechanics in rather imaginative ways in order to intelligently overcome the innumerable challenges that lurk in an insidious world like that of Horizon .

The new resources of the Machine Hunter

Speaking of dangers, as the Forbidden West will confront our Aloy with more mysterious and deadly threats than anything she has ever faced, Dennis Zopfi (Guerrilla’s chief combat designer) and his collaborators have had to expand the paraphernalia and the skill set of the intrepid protagonist, in order to make available to you a wide choice of tools and resources suitable to better manage the exciting battles to come.

If the spear, the hunting bow, the precision one and the explosive sling will not fail to appeal (and can be reinforced through the unprecedented workbenches), this time the red-haired fighter will also be able to rely on the so-called spear- spikes, that is a very powerful weapon that, if used at the right time, will allow it to cause considerable damage to particularly bulky targets. In order for there to be greater integration between the close combat and the distance one, the developers have revealed that they have made it the transition from the first to the second is more fluid, which in practice should, for example, allow us to charge the spear with a series of melee attacks and to release all the energy accumulated during the procedure, firing a single explosive projectile of unprecedented power. As an alternative to the just described “Resonant Explosion”, players will be able to draw on the “Valorous Charges”: twelve extremely different skills that we will unlock during the adventure and that we will be free to upgrade up to three times each, strengthening a specific one from time to time approach to the game. Storming with blows the weak points of the enemies, destroying their components or in any case performing spectacular actions, Aloy will build up value and see the Charge gauge fill up, which once filled will give access to extraordinarily ruinous abilities such as the “Radial Burst” featured in the latest trailer.

While in Horizon: Zero Dawn it was quite rare for Machines and humanoids to attack the heroine as a group, Zopfi has let us know that different enemy factions of the Forbidden West will be able to fight together and that they will require much more attention than normal.

In fact, during the disputes with the so-called machine-riders, it will be essential to decide the approach to be adopted e determine who to kill first, also because the mechanical creatures and their “jockeys” will tend to fill each other’s shortcomings, complementing each other and raising an already satisfying level of challenge well above the average. By putting our judgment to the test, these particular situations will then force us to keep an eye on both the Machine and the enemy at its reins, but above all they will inspire us to explore the many new possibilities offered by Aloy’s abilities and renewed equipment.

The Pitfalls of the Forbidden West

The first episode of Horizon was full of sophisticated and technologically advanced robots, which not surprisingly have become the dominant species of planet Earth, but Blake Politeski (chief designer of the Machines) has declared that in the sequel there will be several even more dangerous and deadly. According to his words, during Aloy’s next adventure we will still run into familiar enemies, such as the terrifying Celermorso or the Lookout, however, in the hostile lands of the Forbidden West, there will be many other mechanical threats that we will have to guard against.

The benefits of DualSenseThe developers of Horizon: Forbidden West said that the PlayStation 5 hardware represented a very interesting challenge for them, encouraging them to exploit and enhance the exclusive functions of DualSense in the most disparate ways possible. In this regard, McMullen explained that the adaptive triggers of the next-gen version will be able to simulate the tension of a rope that unwinds quickly, while the tactile sensations – sometimes barely perceptible – will convey the impression of hearing the rustle of the grass as it passes. of Aloy, especially when she tries to hide in the dense vegetation to sow any pursuers. Benefits that will substantially increase the level of involvement and, in some cases, even the value of the gameplay.

By digging up some of the many ideas set aside during the development of Horizon: Zero Dawn, the team at Politeski gave birth to creatures previously unworkable and with unique behaviors, some of which can be used to gain an advantage in battle. In the presence of metal beasts intent on digging into the ground to recover resources, Aloy will be able to take advantage of the cloud of dust raised to approach them and attack them stealthily, or perhaps resort to theOverride to reprogram them and push them to fight on their side, selecting for the first time whether to make them take on an aggressive or defensive role. However, since each Machine can be overwhelmed in a number of different ways, Maxim Fleury (head of asset graphic) and his department tried to suggest a few by adopting precise design choices and adding textures to the robotic creatures that could highlight the weak points, interactive components, and so on.

In other cases, the sound effects will even provide some valuable information about the opponent and indicate the right moment to take action, as each inactive Machine will emit unmistakable sounds and made with greater precision thanks to the 3D audio of PlayStation 5. that precisely it should guarantee extraordinary sensory involvement.

Among the new technological monstrosities of the Forbidden West we will find the Solcasole, birds that recharge themselves with solar energy and that during this phase compensate for a state of particular vulnerability with a greater propensity to identify any threats in the immediate surroundings. If the small and agile Foraterra will overwhelm the most reckless users in the blink of an eye, Blake Politeski argues that the skills of the massive Gusciatroce will leave players speechless, with realistic features inspired by what is seen in the world of cinema.

However, a particularly difficult opponent will be the giant Tremorzanna, a spectacular mammoth possessing a surprising paraphernalia e inspired as much by war elephants as by the siege towers used in the Middle Ages to attack fortresses. The colossus will have a wide range of attack patterns at its disposal, in fact, depending on the situation, it will be able to use its fangs or the flamethrower trunk to carry out assaults at close range, or perhaps resort to the other elemental weapons of which its mighty body will be precisely upholstered. .

Mostly controlled by the rebel faction of Tenakth and rarely encountered in the wild, the fearsome Tremorzanna will therefore be an almost unstoppable force and they will compensate for their slowness with a very thick armor and a firepower that in the increasingly fascinating and deadly world of Horizon knows no equal. A rival that Politeski and Fleury themselves rightly consider the most formidable creature of the whole bestiary and with which we can’t wait to measure ourselves.