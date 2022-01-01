Discovering the marketplaces, a business worth 132 billion

Marketplaces have become the main reference point for online commerce. This is illustrated by the data published in the Enterprise Marketplace Index, which show that in 2020 the marketplaces recorded an 81% growth.

The marketplaces can be defined as real “online supermarkets”. A marketplace is defined as an intermediary site for the purchase and sale of a good or a service. An online market, in short, where different goods and different sellers are grouped together. The difference with perhaps the most well-known term “e-commerce” lies precisely in the presence of multiple sellers and in the function of the “commercial intermediation” platform, that is, the connection between sellers and customers, grouping very different types of products in terms of the commodity sector.

Published data shows that marketplaces have grown more than double that of e-commerce. Growth followed by an expansion in the sales network with an average of 46% in the last year. This demonstrates that the sellers do not cannibalize each other, quite the opposite. The study shows how the addition of new sellers leads to incremental growth of each seller – also to the benefit of the products owned by the retailers themselves.

Another consequence of the increase in sales is the increase in the assortment of products, which grew by 32%, bringing retailers an even greater gain of 81% of the total GMV. The marketplaces also allow a “push effect” within the e-commerce site of retailers, contributing to a greater selection of products and better quality of content. According to the Index, retailers leveraging the marketplace model saw a 34% increase in organic site traffic, benefiting from additional demand and increased visibility without additional marketing expenses.

But what are the most famous marketplaces in the world and, above all, which ones to rely on to avoid nasty surprises? To answer this question is YOCABÈ, the innovative company that helps brands to sell more and better online with the direct to consumer model. “Knowing which are the main marketplaces in each country and their relative weight in terms of traffic, which product categories are available for each marketplace and the relative evolutions over time, provides an indispensable compass for anyone who wants to expand their online sales and on new markets. internationals, “he said Vito Perrone, CEO of the company. “Placing your products on this kind of site is the fastest and most effective way to increase sales by exploiting the exceptional volumes of traffic, but it remains essential to know where it is best to invest, because each market has its specific characteristics”.

Let’s start our journey to discover the marketplaces, with our country. In Italy 79.8% of people buy online. The most successful products are clothing and footwear (36%), electronic devices for the home (36%), books and construction items (23%) and the preferences of the marketplaces of our compatriots reflect these buying habits. . Thus, if the first two places of the ranking are covered by large generalist giants – first Amazon, followed by EBay – Zalando, a marketplace specialized in the fashion sector, already ranks in third place of the busiest sites in Italy, boasting a growth of 60% compared to last year. A noteworthy acceleration if we think that in the same period the giant Amazon grew by 16%. Then, among the most compulsive marketplaces in Italy, AliExpress in fourth place and the Manomano site, dedicated to art and craftsmanship, which gains a position among the top five multi-brand online sales sites. And if France, Spain, United Kingdom and Germany return a picture rather similar to the Italian one, where Amazon and Ebay are the masters, in the rest of the world things are a bit different.

In the Netherlands, the most used sales site is Bol.com, a local marketplace that owes its success to the wide offer, fast shipping and affordable prices. Indeed, according to a study by Maze-One5, the Dutch consider Bol.com cheaper than Amazon.

The Scandinavian countries deserve a mention where, although Amazon and the large generalists concentrate customers and sales, over the years many “native” sites have been created that are capable of keeping up with the giants of e-commerce. One of them is Blocket which generates over 26 million visits every month, of which 91.46% from Sweden, 1% from Finland, 0.79% from Norway and 0.87% from Denmark.

A truly varied panorama is instead that of Eastern Europe which, alongside the giants, sees the presence of many local sales sites, such as Allegro, a Polish generalist platform that caters to 16 million users and receives a lot of traffic. . Another relevant marketplace in that geographical area, especially in the Polish market, is the generalist Olx, which receives over 122 million monthly visits from Poland and almost 54 million from Bulgaria. Olx is followed by Emag.ro, a Polish marketplace that offers different categories of products and attracts an average of 31 million visits per month. Wildberries, on the other hand, is the first marketplace in Russia. Each month it attracts over 183 million monthly visits on average.

In Latin America, over 47% of the population make their purchases online through MercadoLibre which, with an average of over 280 million monthly visits, is in fact the most popular marketplace in the region.

The Chinese universe of marketplaces is, as you can easily imagine, dominated by Alibaba, the giant founded by Jack Ma which in 2018 had a turnover of over 39.898 billion dollars. The group includes Taobao, a generalist e-commerce platform ranked among the 20 most visited websites in the world with over 500 million registered users; Tmall, focused on high quality products of clothing, personal care, furniture, food that has 233 million visits per month and Kaola, a marketplace that many Western luxury brands use to preside over the Chinese market.

In Japan, on the other hand, the Rakuten scene dominates, which is not simply an online sales platform, but a real ecosystem based on financial services (the most used credit card in Japan), the largest online bank and one of the most popular services. streaming. Today the Rakuten universe has over 87 million loyal customers. Noteworthy is the Japanese passion for Amazon which is used above all to buy foreign products.