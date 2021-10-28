Discovering the most loved luxury watches by celebrities

A luxury watch is an accessory that gives style, class and elegance to the wearer, and sends a mass ggio clear to those who see it. It is no coincidence that Hollywood stars, and not only, love to show off luxury watches on their wrists, whether it be parading on the red carpet or impressing their friends and acquaintances: so let’s see what kind of relationship there is between VIPs and luxury watches, and which are the most popular models.

The stars of Hollywood and luxury watches

Among the Hollywood actors there is a large group of people who not only wear luxury watches, but who also act as testimonials for the most important and prestigious brands. Brietling, for example, can count on stars of the caliber of Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Adam Driver and Daniel Wu, while Omega has focused on George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and Eddie Redmayne. Natalie Portman has been linked to Richard Mille for years to the point of having a dedicated timepiece, to whose creation she also contributed. However, many Hollywood celebrities, even though they are neither ambassadors nor sponsors, are big fans of luxury watches. This is the case of Kevin Hart, who owns a substantial collection based on respectable Rolex watches, which also includes Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille models, or of Robert Downey Jr, who for his part can boast a much more varied collection. with goodies like the Baume & Mercier Hampton City 8340, inherited from his grandfather and characterized by a shape reminiscent of a TV from the 70s.

The favorite watches of celebrities

The specimens are many and making a selection is difficult, but if we look at recent times, one of the “strongest” models is the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 2210.51, with its metal strap sported by Daniel Craig as James Bond in the film “No time to die”. Moving on to the female side, one of the highest class timepieces is undoubtedly the Cartier Tank Francaise, worn many times by Michelle Obama and available for purchase in various Italian stores, including the Pisa Orologeria Flagship Store, where you can find a large selection of Cartier models in Milan. Finally, an honorable mention for the Italian company Bulgari and for its Bulgari Octo Roma, a 41 mm watch with a white dial and octagonal design that was the pride of John Legend at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Not just actors

The love of luxury watches has not only hit Hollywood. Lionel Messi owns an Audermars Piguet Royal Oak in the limited edition dedicated to him by the watch house, while Australian golf champion Adam Scott prefers Rolexes. Poker stars are no exception: Doug Polk owns a Breitling B05 Unitime White Dial and Eugene Kachalov sports an Audemars Piguet Prestige Sports Collection Royal Oak Openworked.