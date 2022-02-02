discovering Zakaria, Allegri’s new wild card

The big hit of Juventus’ winter transfer market was Dusan Vlahovic. However, there is a lot of anticipation for it too Denis Zakaria , the new midfielder available to Max Allegri. Today it will be officially presented.

Juventus, the characteristics of Zakaria

Coming from Borussia Moenchengladbach for a total of around five million euros, the 25-year-old Swiss international is the midfielder that Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wanted. Physically imposing (191 cm) , Denis Zakaria is a modern midfielder, able to play both phases of the game in the best possible way. He knows how to retrieve the ball ( 134 in 16 races with Borussia Moenchengladbach) but is also able to hurt with the ball between his feet ( 29 successful dribbles and 90% of successful passes). The box to box player that Juventus needed to make their midfield more qualitative but also tougher from a physical point of view.

Zakaria, Allegri can use it in multiple roles

Wanted by many other important clubs (he also tried Bayern Munich ), in the end the Swiss international decided to accept the Juventus proposal, certain that in Turin he will be able to grow further and become a pillar of the team. In Massimiliano Allegri’s squad there is not a player with the qualities of him. He can be used in multiple roles. He can play in front of the defense, as well as be employed as a mezzala. In an emergency, he can also fill the role of central defender. The median position seems the most likely. No one in current Juventus has recovered more balls than him (Manuel Locatelli is at an altitude 123 but in 23 games ) and no one is more precise in the steps ( 89% for Arthur ). In short, with Denis Zakaria, the Bianconeri’s game should improve significantly. He hopes to benefit especially Dusan Vlahovic.

Zakaria, excellent comparisons are wasted

Juventus bet on Denis Zakaria and the feeling is that it was the right choice. Those who know him well have no doubts that he is able to make a difference in a noble club like the Juventus one. Yann Sommer his teammate, called him a ” mix between Zidane and Platini “. The German legend Lothar Matthaus sees him as a ” young Toni Kroos “. When he played in the Servette, he was often compared to Patrick Vieira . In short, a lot of confidence around the 25-year-old new Juventus player. He has already chosen the number 28 jersey and he can’t wait to take the field to prove his worth. After four and a half seasons at Borussia Moenchengladbach (125 appearances and 11 goals), he is ready to get involved at Juventus. Today his first words as a new Juventus player, then space for the judgment of the field.

OMNISPORT