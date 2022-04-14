discovers his new album, Nostalgia+ [Sons]

Green Montana has just unveiled Nostalgia+his 2nd studio album composed of 18 tracks and 2 collaborations, with SDM and Guy2Bezbar.

Within the prestigious 92i team that he joined 2 years ago, Green Montana has developed his art and today seems more fulfilled than ever. After a 1st album entitled Alaska which was born in October 2020 then a mix-tape named Melancholia 999 released last June, the artist from Belgium announced last month a new opus which he has chosen to name Nostalgia+. From this project, 3 titles are already known, namely Waldorf Astoria, Scent and Neymar Jr, a collab ‘with SDM of which he unveiled the clip this Thursday afternoon. A featuring which could also be the harbinger of a joint project between the 2 friends, a hypothesis openly mentioned by Green Montana.

Green Montana feat. SDM- Neymar Jr :

Green Montana unveils its new project, Melancholia 999 [Sons]

A date at La Cigale in September

With Nostalgia+, Green Montana intends to satisfy the listeners already won over to its cause, but also to win over a new audience. To do so, he has thus chosen to offer 18 pieces, borrowing a musicality and versatility that characterize the author of To spoil everythingwith Booba. Besides SDM, Green ‘Tana also invited Guy2Bezbar to come and accompany him on the title. Mpiaka. Everyone will be able to meet in September on the stage of La Cigale, a room that the native of Verviers now knows well after being invited there by SDM on April 6 and where he will be able to perform his key pieces in front of his Parisian supporters. In the meantime, it’s time for us to let you discover Nostalgia+Green Montana’s new album now available on streaming platforms and listen below!

Green Montana – Nostalgia+ :