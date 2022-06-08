Discovery Brings The Ultimate Driving Fantasy To Life In New Runaway Driver Competition Series Hosted By Actress Michelle Rodriguez

Adrenaline takes over Monday nights with the premiere of DRIVER ON THE RUN. Michelle Rodriguez reaches the screen Discovery with a series in which the high-speed car chases of movies and video games become reality.

Discovery Motors programming is a subculture with a passionate following and this new series with compelling characters will push the boundaries like never before. Hosted by actress Michelle Rodriguez, who will be joined by rally champion Wyatt Knox, runaway driver, is the real life version of the famous Fast and Furious saga. This 8-episode competition series features 24 elite drivers, from drift champions to street racers to prominent YouTubers, who compete to prove they have the skill behind the wheel and the mental toughness to outperform the competition in a massive, nearly 100-acre complex. 60 acres full of obstacles.

Getaway drivers will put it all on the line, sacrificing their own cars for the chance to be the driver in a real-life car chase. The rules are simple… dodge the pursuers and escape the compound to win cold, hard cash. These drivers already have the loot, but can they escape to keep it for themselves?