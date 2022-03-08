Discovery gang usurped roles of US federal officers

The recent Operation Discovery dismantled by the authorities of the Public Ministry, the criminal organization operated through call centers “call centers” that were made up of various people who handle the English language, technology and lent themselves to be operating agents who contact the victims by swindling and extorting them according to a script previously established by the owner or administrator of the same.

The use of technology has been their main tool, since they use redirection systems for simulated calls to commit the crime.

Enriching himself for more than one hundred million dollars, related to the punishable acts of international fraud, extortion, usurpation of functions, illegal possession of weapons, association of criminals and money laundering.

His modus operandi was through calls using various subterfuges, such as “extortion”, intimidation, sending medicines using “delivery”, usurping the functions of officials of the United States of America as FBI agents, identity theft among others to force the scammed to send money.

The defendants carried out international scams from the Dominican Republic to the detriment of persons residing in the United States of America to subsequently transfer the illicit capital obtained and launder it.

In addition, they used cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, mirror transfers, deposits through remittance companies, such as Caribe Express, Western Union, among others, as a means for the movement of these capitals. These economic movements were made in favor of beneficiaries and third parties.

Group investments

They placed millionaire cash funds that they received from their illicit operations, such as international fraud and arms trafficking, through companies dedicated to telecommunications services, teleservices, telecare, real estate, companies that manufacture and sell doors, windows and vehicle rental.

Also of people transport services, vehicle sales intermediary, tracking services via GPA, personalized chauffeur services, through the production of music and video of the urban genre, dealers, luxury vehicles, farms, expensive garments (watches , chains), among others.

Another characteristic of this criminal organization is the possession and sale of firearms illegally, its affiliation with the international criminal organization called “Los Trinitarios”.

Most of the members of that organization have been deported from the United States of America, others have a criminal record in the country, as well as their constant association with individuals who sell drugs in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros, where they had their command and operation center.

They carried high-caliber firearms, many of them only allowed for police and military use, such as Uzi submachine guns.

They invested illicit money in new crimes to ensure their impunity, for which consciences, loyalties and impunity are bought.

The criminal network used various ways to defraud its victims, using social engineering skills.

According to the Public Ministry in its request for coercive measures, the network instilled terror in its victims after obtaining personal data from them so that they would deposit money.

In summary, the Public Ministry states that the members of the dismantled network “instilled terror in people by telling them that they could kidnap them and their families. This guaranteed that the victims could deposit large sums of money in dollars, thus achieving the result of the crime.”

More specifically, the justice entity details that the network used various ways in which the fraudsters adulterated, in the first place, their identification.

Regarding this, it explains in the file that they used providers specialized in “caller ID spoofing” services, based on the Internet.

After this, the attacker, who sought to disguise his number, logged into the spoofing service provider’s website and provided payment information.

“Once inside the site, you provide your own number -generally belonging to a prepaid card acquired solely for malicious purposes-, the victim’s number, and the false identification to be shown to the latter,” he explains.

The next step was for the provider to call the attacker on the provided number, then call the victim and next act join both communications together with the legitimate information.

Having completed all these steps, the recipient of the scam sees the false identification, answers the line and is directly connected to the attacker, who proceeds with his modus operandi to obtain large sums of money.

defer coercion

The judge of the Permanent Attention Office of Santiago, Yibeti Polanco, postponed until Monday the 14th of this month the coercive measure against those involved in Operation Discovery.

The magistrate made the decision after the request made by the defendants’ lawyers, who requested the file physically and not digitally.

Operation Discovery was unveiled last week, following the dismantling of an alleged network accused of defrauding hundreds of citizens in the United States in various ways, including sexual extortion, economic extortion and identity theft.