‘Discovery’ Guest Star David Cronenberg Returns to Directing with ‘Crimes of the Future’

Paramount+ David Cronenberg as Kovich in a scene from ‘Star Trek: Discovery’.

David Cronenberg is as full of surprises as ever. After spending most of the past decade acting rather than directing, including a recurring stint on “Star Trek: Discovery,” Cronenberg is gearing up for his return to the big screen with “Crimes of the Future.” Neon, which will release “Crimes of the Future” in June, released a trailer on April 14, 2022, and on April 26, 2022, Cronenberg, according to The Hollywood Reporter, made his first visit to Las Vegas for the LA trade show. industry CinemaCon, where attendees were shown the first full trailer for “Crimes of the Future” and heard from Cronenberg.

Cronenberg is known for his “body horror” movies, in which people do disturbing things to their bodies or have disturbing things done to them. According to the Internet Movie Database, the 79-year-old filmmaker’s numerous credits include “Rabid,” “The Brood,” “Scanners,” “The Dead Zone,” “The Fly,” “Dead Ringers,” “Crash,” “Existenz.” , “A History of Violence”, “Cosmopolis” and “Map to the Stars”, all of which he directed and most of which he wrote. Crimes of the Future reunites Cronenberg with Viggo Mortensen, with whom he collaborated on A History of Violence, Eastern Promises and A Dangerous Method. The film also stars Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

A return to body horror with 'Crimes of the Future'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cronenberg wrote the script for “Crimes of the Future” more than 20 years ago. Neon, on the YouTube page featuring the trailer, included the following synopsis: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a celebrated performance artist, publicly displays the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher at the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows his movements, and that’s when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission: use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution. ». The Hollywood Reporter noted that the film co-stars Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Tanaya Beatty, and Denise Capezza.

Cronenberg surprised “Star Trek” fans when he beamed aboard the USS Discovery to play the bespectacled recurring character Kovich in “Discovery.” According to Memory Alpha, Cronenberg appeared as the enigmatic character in a trio of episodes in season three, beginning with “Die Trying,” which Paramount+ premiered on November 12, 2020, and in four episodes in season four, including the season finale. season, “The Galactic Barrier,” which began airing on February 22, 2022.

Cronenberg's 'Discovery' First Episode

“I like to say, I guess ad nauseam, that I’m cheap and available, and I live in Toronto,” Cronenberg told the official Star Trek Explorer magazine in 2021. “(Executive producer) Alex Kurtzman apparently came into contact with some casting people who know me well because they do castings for my films. They asked me if they thought I would be interested in being a part of the show. Of course, I said, ‘Who wouldn’t be?’ He certainly was a fan of ‘The Original Series’ and never in a million years would have dreamed that he would be on a show. So, he was happy to do it. And the timing was just right, because he wasn’t directing anything at the time.”

According to the Internet Movie Database, Cronenberg directed some television in the 1970s. However, when asked by Star Trek Explorer if he would consider directing “Discovery” if Alex Kurtzman offered him the chance, he said no, he wouldn’t be interested.

“It’s a different kind of direction,” Cronenberg said. “It is an almost completely different way of working because many things are established. You come in to direct an episode of something like ‘Star Trek,’ the casting has already been done, the tone of the script has already been done. And you’re not there for months and months of CG and post-production work, including dialogue. For example, you usually do ADR (additional dialogue recording), because sometimes they’re recording on set and there’s movement or special effects explosions or something. So, you have to replace the dialog. Normally, you do that in a studio, but due to Covid, we couldn’t do that. I ended up in a locked closet, using an app on my iPhone to record additional dialogue, which was fantastic! It really is doable.

“Currently, the technology in things like iPhones is so good that instead of a huge recording studio with a couple of technicians, and you’re in a recording booth with the scene you’re doing the dialogue for on the screen so that you can sync up the dialogue – you can do it all on your phone, keeping it in a locker,” he continued. “And the reason you’re in a closet is because the clothes hanging in there neutralize the sound of the room so you don’t get any echoes. I’ve never done that before, because it’s never been necessary before. But that was something new, and in its own weird way, very ‘Star Trek’-y.”

It is not yet known if Cronenberg will return as Kovich in the upcoming fifth season of “Star Trek: Discovery.” Meanwhile, according to IndieWire, “Crimes of the Future” will be among the films in competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which takes place May 17-28, 2022.

