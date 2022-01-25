Discovery in Turin on the transmission of covid: when we talk, the distance of 1 meter is not enough to protect ourselves from the coronavirus

Covid can be transmitted by air indoors not only via the largest respiratory droplets. The Arpa Piemonte Regional Center for Molecular Biology, in collaboration with the Laboratory of Molecular Virology and Antiviral Research directed by Professor David Lembo of the San Luigi Gonzaga University Pole of Orbassano of the University of Turin, has developed, tested and validated a method for sampling and analysis of SARS-CoV-2 in the air. And, thanks to this method, the ARPA has provided direct demonstration of the link between the emission of a known viral load of an infected subject and the relative concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 in the air under controlled conditions, a demonstration not yet present in the literature. scientific.

The discovery

The experiments conducted, in addition to establishing that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is transmitted via aerosols well beyond the distances long considered “safe” (1-1.5 m), also confirmed the influence exerted by the type of respiratory activity with respect to the emission of viral aerosols and the consequent diffusion in the environment: as already anticipated by previous studies, the emissions during phonation (the production of sounds or noises by means of the vocal organs) are of an order of magnitude higher than the simple breathing activity.

Teamwork

And, in these days, the prestigious Journal of Hazardous Materials, publisher Elsevier, is publishing the study entitled Link Between SARS-CoV-2 Emissions and Airborne Concentrations: Closing the Gap in Understandingthe result of the collaboration between ARPA Piemonte and the University of Turin on the one hand and the University of Cassino and Southern Lazio and the Queensland University of Technology of Brisbane, Australia, on the other, represented by Prof. Giorgio Buonanno and by Prof. Lidia Morawska, leading researchers in aerosol science and infection risk management.

New approach

The experimental results provided by Arpa Piemonte also validated a new predictive theoretical approach aimed at modeling the concentration of the virus in an indoor environment starting from the emissions of infected people and the ventilation characteristics of the environment. On the basis of this modeling tool, it is possible to build coherent policies in the management of indoor environments and in the determination of control measures to reduce the risk of infection (for example by calculating the maximum occupancy of indoor environments and the maximum duration of occupation).

The repercussions

“This discovery with the prestigious publication in an authoritative international scientific journal, is a great satisfaction for us as it certifies that the investments made for the construction of the Environmental Virology department in the Piedmont Region are bringing important scientific results – comments the regional councilor for Covid applied research, Matteo Marnati – The discovery of this new methodology will allow us to study and reduce the development of the virus indoors. This result confirms once again the effort that the “Piedmont system” is making to understand the pandemic and provide effective responses. Research and knowledge are the only weapon we have to fight Covid 19 and to be able to formulate health strategies, based on data analysis and safe mathematical models “. “This study finally fills a knowledge gap about the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 with solid experimental evidence that resolves a controversial issue – underlines the Director of the Molecular Virology Laboratory of the University of Turin, Prof. David Lembo – We can now claim that the virus can be transmitted by air indoors and not just through droplets. A success of the Italian research that will make it possible to apply the methods developed also to the study of other known respiratory viruses and to those that could arise in the future ».

“The best research comes from the meeting of different, complementary and synergistic skills – specifies the general director of Arpa Piemonte, Angelo Robotto – Arpa Piemonte is part of a prestigious international pool of scientists who make the scientific method their driver in risk management of airborne pathogen infection in enclosed spaces. There is no doubt that a radical technological adaptation must be introduced to secure indoor environments through ventilation and air treatment. The environment and environmental matrices are fundamental as sentinels for health effects ». “We have been repeating this for some time and now we also have proof of it. The virus is transmitted by air in closed environments – concludes Prof. Giorgio Buonanno of the University of Cassino and Southern Lazio – And here surgical masks, spacing and vaccines are not sufficient to avoid the spread of infection, such as the Omicron variant. further proved. But there are valid technical-engineering countermeasures: ventilation, emission reduction, management of exposure times and crowding can mitigate the risk of infection. We are able to secure the air, regardless of the variants, as has already been done with water ».