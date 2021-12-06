Discovery of pair of supermassive black holes closest to Earth: there is no danger

L’ESO (European Southern Observatory) continues its research on black holes after the announcement a few weeks ago. Now comes a new discovery thanks to the telescope known as VLT (Very Large Telescope) located in Chile.

In this case it is a pair of supermassive black holes which is at the smallest known distance from Earth. This doesn’t mean they actually are “neighbors” or that may cause some kind of problem. However, this is an important discovery. Thus it allows us once again to deepen our knowledge of the Universe that surrounds us and of this kind of celestial objects that are particularly elusive to observations.

The pair of supermassive black holes closest to Earth

According to reports from ESO, the discovery of these celestial objects took place in the galaxy called NGC 7727 (constellation of Aquarius). As written above, there is no danger for our planet considering that the distance that separates us from this duo is well 89 million light years. The news is important because the closest similar system was previously located at 470 million light years.

The presence of two supermassive black holes it is linked to the merger of two galaxies to create a new one. This is not an uncommon phenomenon but detecting them is still a very complex challenge. It is also interesting to note that this pair is also the one with the shorter separation distance between the two objects, equal to 1600 light years, less than half the previous record.

Given the attraction force of these bodies, over time (within 250 million years) a unique one will be created big black hole. The largest black hole in this binary system is 154 million solar masses, the smallest one arrives “only” to 6.33 million solar masses.

Another primacy of this study is also the ability to calculate the mass of the two objects. The proximity of the system to Earth and the use of the system Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) by VLT (with the help of Hubble) made it possible to achieve this result.

Thanks to this study, the amount of supermassive black holes that could be present in the local Universe: the estimate has been increased by about 30%, opening up new scenarios. Research will be improved in the future thanks to the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) being built and its HARMONI instrument.

