DiscoveryPlus | Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial: first preview of the documentary on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Discovery+ already revealed the first preview of ‘Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial’, documentary about the defamation trial starring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, this 2022.

The production will arrive on the streaming platform next monday september 19 and will show shocking details of the trial sparked by an op-ed Amber wrote about her experience as an alleged victim of domestic abuse.

In addition, ‘Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial’ will be divided into two parts, which promise exclusive material from the legal mess that began last April, ended on June 1 and continues to be talked about.

Johnny vs. Amber: The US Trial, Episode 1



In the first chapter, an investigation into the life of Johnny Depp will be addressed, covering his abusive childhood, his dependence on drug use, and presenting an alternative version of the events that show the actor as a victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny vs. Amber: The US Trial, Episode 2

The second part will be directed to the story of Amber Heard and her detailed description of the alleged sexual assault of which she was a victim and that she told in front of the cameras for the first time, as well as how Depp’s defenders attacked her fiercely through social networks. .







Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will also have a movie of their trial

​

In addition to this documentary, the defamation trial starring this 2022 Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will have a fiction film. It is already known who will play the former media couple and even their lawyers.

Variety revealed that on the tape ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial‘, the actor Mark Hapk will play Johnny Depp, while Megan Davis will step into Amber Heard’s shoes.

Hapka is known for having starred in the films ‘Parallels’ and ‘The Play’, and Davis for having acted in ‘Famous and Alone in the Dark’. However, both are artists whose fame has not transpired.





Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial: cast and release date

​

In supporting roles, Melissa Marty will play Camille VasquezJohnny’s star lawyer, and Mary Carrig She will play Elaine Bredehoft, Amber’s legal representative.

The film, directed by Sara Lohman and written by Guy Nicolucci, will arrive on September 30th to the free streaming service Fox’s Tube.

Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer, said in a statement that the platform and MarVista produced the film with the goal of “capturing a timely version of a story that became part of the cultural ethos, painting a unique picture of what millions saw in the headlines over the summer.





“’Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ is one of many timely and culturally relevant original films to come out of our expanding partnership and the slate of films being produced in collaboration with Tubi,” added Hannah Pillemer, EVP creative of MarVista affairs.

“Connecting viewers to stories with this kind of social currency and topicality makes them a must-watch for any fan of pop culture or entertainment. celebrity drama”, he added.

read also