DiscoveryPlus | Johnny vs. Amber: The US Trial: new data after the premiere of the documentary by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Discovery+ premiered the documentary ‘Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trial’documentary film about the defamation trial starring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, this 2022.

This production shows shocking details of the trial initiated by an opinion piece that Amber wrote in which she spoke about her experience as an alleged victim of domestic abuse.

In addition, ‘Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial’ is divided into two parts, which promise exclusive material of the legal mess that began last April, ended on June 1 and continues to give people something to talk about.





Episodes of ‘Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial’

Johnny vs. Amber: The US Trial, Episode 1

The first chapter deals with an investigation into the life of Johnny Depp covering his abusive childhood, drug dependency and presenting an alternative version of events that shows the actor as a victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny vs. Amber: The US Trial, Episode 2

The second part is directed to the story of Amber Heard and her detailed description of the alleged sexual assault of which she was a victim and that she told in front of the cameras for the first time, as well as how Depp’s defenders attacked her fiercely through social networks. .

The two parts of the documentary are also available at hbo maxa streaming content platform that decided to add both contents to its catalog.

‘Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial’ reveals new details about the trial

The last trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard found both guilty of acts of defamation; however, the actress was assigned to pay a civil damages five times greater than what she will receive.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard, the trial of the year

Since the legal dispute began on April 11, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have broken the silence of strong episodes related to their private life and have shown shocking evidence of the time they were together.

The trial, which came to an end on June 1, is one of the most mediatic legal messes in memory, full of accusations, explicit evidence and strong testimonies around the actors.

Recall that Depp and Heard began their relationship in 2012, they married in 2015 and a year later reached a divorce agreementwhich ended in 2017.

However, in the midst of divorce proceedings, the ‘Aquaman’ actress denounced her ex for alleged physical and verbal abuse. Heard assured that he suffered these crimes, without mentioning his aggressor, in The Washington Post article that gave rise to the trial conflict.

Amber Heard made strong revelations about her ex-husband POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Said article blew up the beginning of the trial for defamation, but the actress did not sit idly by and countersued the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Finally, the jury determined that the actress should pay her ex $10.35 million and that he should pay 2 for Heard’s counterclaim.

The lawsuit, initially, had been for 50 million dollars in compensation for economic losses, while the counterclaim, which had to do, among other things, with an alleged smear campaign that Johnny would have faced against Amber, was for 100 million dollars.

